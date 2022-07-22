Boeheim’s Army blows out India Rising, 90-62 in front of all-Orange crowd: Final score, updates
Syracuse, N.Y. — Boeheim’s Army opens TBT play against India Rising at 7 p.m. Friday at SRC Arena at OCC. The game will be televised on ESPN. See in-game team and individual stats here. Final: Boeheim’s Army 90, India Rising 62. Dee Bost hit the game-winning...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has only one place to go from its preseason ACC Atlantic Division ranking: up. For the second straight year, the Orange were voted to finish last in their division in the ACC Preseason Poll. This is the last season the conference will play under divisions as it moves to a 3-5-5 scheduling model in 2023.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fans of Sean Tucker will be pleased by Syracuse football’s most recent announcement. The program officially launched Tucker’s 2022 Heisman Trophy campaign Monday, complete with a hashtag and microsite. The hashtag, “#PL34SED,” is a play on Tucker’s frequent use of the word when evaluating his performances via Twitter postgame. He even used it in his commitment announcement back in 2020.
Syracuse, N.Y. — In late June, vandals tore down a pole that held a large Syracuse University basketball that welcomed all to the Meadowbrook neighborhood. The huge Instagram-ready fiberglass ball stood 10 feet tall and with the pole weighed up to 300 pounds. That was no match for the vandals.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Preseason honors continue to roll in for Syracuse football’s Mikel Jones, as the linebacker was named to his second award watch list in as many days. Jones was named to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list Tuesday. The award is presented annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the best defensive player in college football.
Syracuse, N.Y. — At ACC Kickoff last week, Syracuse football’s Mikel Jones said one of his individual goals is to win the Dick Butkus Award. The linebacker came on step closer to achieving that goal Monday morning as he was named to the award’s 2022 preseason watch list. Established in 1985, the Butkus Awards are given to the top linebackers at the high school, college and professional levels of football. Dick Butkus is a former NFL linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jacob deGrom will get an encore showing at NBT Bank Stadium. The New York Mets announced on Monday that the two-time Cy Young Award winner will get another rehab start in Syracuse. That will come on Wednesday when the Syracuse Mets host Omaha for a 12:05 p.m. start.
“You’re killing me, Smalls.” “Some lady named... Ruth. Baby Ruth.” “For-ev-er! For-ev-er!”. The highly quotable movie “The Sandlot” will be shown on the big screen at NBT Bank Stadium next month for Hospice of CNY’s “A Film on the Field.” The event, presented by Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 inside the home of the Syracuse Mets baseball team.
Electronics recycler Sunnking and Empire Recycled Paint will hold an event in August to collect both previously used electronics and unused paint. The event will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School. Registration is required by signing up online at sunnking.com/events. Residents can then select whether they intend to recycle unused electronics, leftover paint or both.
Update: 32-year-old man shot in lower body in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the leg while inside a car in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood, dispatchers said. The shooting was reported about 4:49 p.m. at 182 Thurlow Drive, according to initial...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as a 52-year-old resident of Clinton Plaza Apartments. John Turner was shot and killed Thursday night at Clinton Plaza Apartments, 550 S. Clinton St., Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said Monday night. Syracuse police found...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch picked up a potential all-star blueliner for the 2022-23 season on Monday when parent club Tampa Bay signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract. Carrick, 28, played 61 games for the San Diego Gulls in 2021-22, registering 10 goals and 30 points,...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Dustin Brown -- or at least likeness of him -- will be keeping pretty good company outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for many years to come. The NHL’s Kings announced on Tuesday that they will honor their retiring former captain with a statue outside their rink. Brown, a native of Ithaca who helped the team win two Stanley Cups, will become only the third Los Angeles hockey player to get such a tribute.
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He leans in for a hug, “Feliz cumpleaños”, my friend says to his aunt, before they jump into a lively conversation. I watched the encounter closely, trying to recollect the basics of Spanish I was taught from middle to early high school. I smile as I catch a word or two, but quickly get back to the task at hand and avoid eavesdropping - it’s not like I was able to comprehend most of it anyway. But it was easy to understand, from their body language; their glances and smiles, the pride on each of their faces in how far they’ve both come. The nephew is South American and relocated here over a decade ago. Now working in corporate banking, he’s constantly encouraging service and giving back to this community that raised him.
LaFayette, N.Y. -- When Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in a rural suburb of Onondaga County in the middle of the night July 16, they were expecting a domestic dispute. What they found was a one-man gun making operation that likely has been supplying illegal weapons to...
Syracuse, N.Y. – Two Onondaga County legislators, both Democrats and diehard opponents of a proposed county-owned aquarium, today urged county residents to share their opinions on the project with their representatives before an anticipated Aug. 2 vote. Legislators Mary Kuhn, of DeWitt, and Peggy Chase, of Syracuse, said they...
Syracuse, N.Y. – Democrats on the Onondaga County Legislature today said they have not been persuaded to vote for an $85 million county-owned aquarium. But they expect the project already has enough Republican support to be approved when the GOP-dominated legislature votes on it next Tuesday. County Executive Ryan...
Parish, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a man driving a motorcycle who was killed in a crash in Parish Sunday night. Joseph W. Bucci, 24, of Central Square, was driving his 2008 Honda motorcycle west on County Route 26 at 9:21 p.m., according to a news release from the state police Monday.
Regarding Tourism chief: ‘Aquarium fuels the furnace for years to come’ (June 23, 2022):. What Dan Liedka, the able and knowledgeable president of Visit Syracuse succinctly said in his letter to the editor, is right: The aquarium will be a long-term revenue source that will attract visitors from all over the Northeast, spurring investment in an area that always has had great potential.
Auburn, NY- A man wanted in a late-June shooting at an Auburn bar has been arrested on unrelated charges after a traffic stop in Auburn Monday night, police said. A woman in her 20s was shot twice early on June 26 after getting caught in the middle of gunfire outside Lavish Lounge where she worked, Auburn police said. She was taken to the hospital after suffering two gunshot wounds to her torso.
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our NYC meetup on Aug. 23, our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. The Bronx Cannabis Hub held a launch ceremony on Sunday at...
