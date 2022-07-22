ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Boeheim’s Army blows out India Rising, 90-62 in front of all-Orange crowd: Final score, updates

By Mike Waters
 4 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Boeheim’s Army opens TBT play against India Rising at 7 p.m. Friday at SRC Arena at OCC. The game will be televised on ESPN. See in-game team and individual stats here. Final: Boeheim’s Army 90, India Rising 62. Dee Bost hit the game-winning...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse football announces Heisman campaign for running back Sean Tucker

Syracuse, N.Y. — Fans of Sean Tucker will be pleased by Syracuse football’s most recent announcement. The program officially launched Tucker’s 2022 Heisman Trophy campaign Monday, complete with a hashtag and microsite. The hashtag, “#PL34SED,” is a play on Tucker’s frequent use of the word when evaluating his performances via Twitter postgame. He even used it in his commitment announcement back in 2020.
Syracuse.com

SU football’s Mikel Jones named to prominent linebacker award watch list

Syracuse, N.Y. — At ACC Kickoff last week, Syracuse football’s Mikel Jones said one of his individual goals is to win the Dick Butkus Award. The linebacker came on step closer to achieving that goal Monday morning as he was named to the award’s 2022 preseason watch list. Established in 1985, the Butkus Awards are given to the top linebackers at the high school, college and professional levels of football. Dick Butkus is a former NFL linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
Syracuse.com

‘The Sandlot’ to be shown on the big screen at Syracuse baseball stadium

“You’re killing me, Smalls.” “Some lady named... Ruth. Baby Ruth.” “For-ev-er! For-ev-er!”. The highly quotable movie “The Sandlot” will be shown on the big screen at NBT Bank Stadium next month for Hospice of CNY’s “A Film on the Field.” The event, presented by Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 inside the home of the Syracuse Mets baseball team.
Syracuse.com

Recycle paint, electronics or both at dropoff event in August at ESM High School

Electronics recycler Sunnking and Empire Recycled Paint will hold an event in August to collect both previously used electronics and unused paint. The event will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School. Registration is required by signing up online at sunnking.com/events. Residents can then select whether they intend to recycle unused electronics, leftover paint or both.
Syracuse.com

Man shot in car in Valley neighborhood in Syracuse

Update: 32-year-old man shot in lower body in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the leg while inside a car in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood, dispatchers said. The shooting was reported about 4:49 p.m. at 182 Thurlow Drive, according to initial...
Syracuse.com

Tampa Bay signing adds depth to Syracuse Crunch defense

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch picked up a potential all-star blueliner for the 2022-23 season on Monday when parent club Tampa Bay signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract. Carrick, 28, played 61 games for the San Diego Gulls in 2021-22, registering 10 goals and 30 points,...
Syracuse.com

Ithaca’s Dustin Brown will take his place among all-time Los Angeles sports greats

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Dustin Brown -- or at least likeness of him -- will be keeping pretty good company outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for many years to come. The NHL’s Kings announced on Tuesday that they will honor their retiring former captain with a statue outside their rink. Brown, a native of Ithaca who helped the team win two Stanley Cups, will become only the third Los Angeles hockey player to get such a tribute.
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: The special birthday gift

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He leans in for a hug, “Feliz cumpleaños”, my friend says to his aunt, before they jump into a lively conversation. I watched the encounter closely, trying to recollect the basics of Spanish I was taught from middle to early high school. I smile as I catch a word or two, but quickly get back to the task at hand and avoid eavesdropping - it’s not like I was able to comprehend most of it anyway. But it was easy to understand, from their body language; their glances and smiles, the pride on each of their faces in how far they’ve both come. The nephew is South American and relocated here over a decade ago. Now working in corporate banking, he’s constantly encouraging service and giving back to this community that raised him.
Syracuse.com

Two Onondaga County legislators urge citizens to speak up on aquarium

Syracuse, N.Y. – Two Onondaga County legislators, both Democrats and diehard opponents of a proposed county-owned aquarium, today urged county residents to share their opinions on the project with their representatives before an anticipated Aug. 2 vote. Legislators Mary Kuhn, of DeWitt, and Peggy Chase, of Syracuse, said they...
Syracuse.com

Councilor: Don’t listen to the ‘againsters.’ Vote for the aquarium (Your Letters)

Regarding Tourism chief: ‘Aquarium fuels the furnace for years to come’ (June 23, 2022):. What Dan Liedka, the able and knowledgeable president of Visit Syracuse succinctly said in his letter to the editor, is right: The aquarium will be a long-term revenue source that will attract visitors from all over the Northeast, spurring investment in an area that always has had great potential.
Syracuse.com

Suspect in June shooting at CNY bar arrested; found with loaded gun, cocaine, police say

Auburn, NY- A man wanted in a late-June shooting at an Auburn bar has been arrested on unrelated charges after a traffic stop in Auburn Monday night, police said. A woman in her 20s was shot twice early on June 26 after getting caught in the middle of gunfire outside Lavish Lounge where she worked, Auburn police said. She was taken to the hospital after suffering two gunshot wounds to her torso.
Syracuse.com

