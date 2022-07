New Japan Pro-Wrestling has crowned the first NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. NJPW previously began a tournament to determine the inaugural champions at the NJPW STRONG Ignition taping on June 19. In the first round, Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher), Stray Dog Army (Misterioso and Barrett Brown), TMDK (Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls), and the team of Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura advanced. Aussie Open defeated Stray Dog Army in the semifinals, while Daniels and Uemura beat TMDK to punch their tickets to the finals.

