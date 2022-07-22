ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 15:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and...

alerts.weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 19:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central La Paz; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County .Copious moisture continues to reside over the Desert Southwest. Any thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall in a short time. The highest risk of flash flooding will be over high-terrain areas today. Storm chances will increase across lower elevations Thursday. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Areal Flood Advisories in effect for Pima and Santa Cruz Counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 6:15 p.m. Strong thunderstorms are moving into the Tucson metro area from the south. These t-storms are capable of producing damaging outflow wind, heavy rain, localized flooding & frequent lightning. A Flood Advisory has been issued for the southwest side of Tucson including Tucson...
Flash flood in Oro Valley results in road closure

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service extended its flash flood watch in Tucson and the rest of Southern Arizona to Tuesday. Heavy runoff from the Catalina mountains went into Cañada Del Oro wash closing down Overton road. With monsoon storms expecting to pick up, areas...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch for southern Arizona Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and storms are getting a late start today. Best chance will be along the international border late this evening. For Tucson, rain chances increase after dark. A flash flood watch will go into effect Sunday beginning at 1PM lasting through 11PM. That means you need to be prepared as flooding is likely to occur. A more active monsoon pattern continues through next week.
Thunderstorm chances increase tonight through Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a delayed development of showers and thunderstorms, we are still expecting a few strong thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and strong winds late today and tonight. We will also likely see some lingering showers and thunderstorms overnight, but the best chance of thunderstorms...
Arizona Storms Send Tree Branch Crashing Into Woman's Car

Tucson saw an active weekend for storms. KVOA reported that one Tucson mom is now having to deal with damage after a large tree branch fell onto her car. Anjolie Faccio was out on Saturday supporting the local music scene when heavy rains and wind showed up out of the blue. She later found that a large tree branch had pierced her windshield, leaving the hood and roof smashed.
Health officials warn of increase in scorpion stings during monsoon season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms are doing more than keeping us all inside. They’re also bringing unwanted critters, like scorpions, into your home. This is the perfect environment for a scorpion to escape those monsoon rains. And unfortunately, it’s your house. They can come in from any small hole or crack and then they settle in for the next couple of months. Creating a safe space for themselves, and a lot of stress for you.
Motorcyclist Injured in Accident near North Silverbell Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (July 25, 2022) – Thursday morning, a male motorcyclist suffered various injuries in an accident near North Silverbell Road. The incident happened on June 30th, at around 10:00 a.m., at the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road. At this time, the circumstances leading up...
Authorities investigating suspicious death near Old Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death near Old Tucson in Pima County early Monday, July 25. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a body was found near Kinney and Gates Pass roads. The PCSD said Gates Pass is closed from Kinney Road to...
Missing vulnerable 85-year-old man found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Updated on July 25 at 7:56 p.m. Daniel Seibert was found safely at the Walmart near South Old Nogales Highway. Seibert returned to his home. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 85-year-old man. The man is identified as Daniel...
For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the fourth time in a little over a month, a pedestrian was hit by a train in the Tucson area. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was hit near Interstate 10 and Grant Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. The...
Two Bicyclists Injured in Collision on North La Canada Drive [Tucson, AZ]

Woman and Man Hurt in Bicycle Accident on West Tangerine Road. The incident took place at the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Tangerine Road on July 2nd. According to authorities, an 82-year-old woman was riding an electric bike with her husband when a pickup-truck struck them for unknown reasons.
30-year-old Vanessa Garcia killed after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

30-year-old Vanessa Garcia killed after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Vanessa Garcia as the woman who lost her life after possibly being hit by a vehicle on Thursday west of Tucson. The fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road [...]
Bats take flight during Tucson's monsoon

It is another bat-watching summer in Tucson. Scientists say the city has more kinds of bats than other cities, with about 18 different species fluttering through the skies. University of Arizona Museum of Natural History curator Melanie Bucci explains it's because bats enjoy summertime access to food in the Sonoran Desert, and many species migrate to Mexico during the winter.
“Not here for some agrarian fantasy”

Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it. The desert can be surprisingly, well, green in places. Life...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month

While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably. GOBankingRates set out to identify the Southwestern cities where you can live for...
