Cortland County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cortland, Madison, Onondaga by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

cnycentral.com

ENHANCED risk for severe thunderstorms in CNY today, plus Heat Advisories issued!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - There is a very likely chance for severe thunderstorms in CNY today. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an ENHANCED risk for our entire area. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST). Also, it will be another day in the 90s, extending our heat wave to 6 consecutive days. Plus, we could come close to some records.
SYRACUSE, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Susquehanna; Wayne; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brackney to near Mehoopany to near Danville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tunkhannock, Montrose and Mehoopany around 555 PM EDT. Great Bend and Osterhout around 600 PM EDT. Falls, Hallstead and New Milford around 605 PM EDT. Factoryville, La Plume and Wallsville around 615 PM EDT. Waverly, Clarks Summit and Susquehanna around 620 PM EDT. Scranton, Nescopeck and East Benton around 625 PM EDT. Dunmore, Dickson City and Nuremburg around 630 PM EDT. Archbald, Olyphant and Mayfield around 635 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Oswego; Otsego; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Storm damage reports including trees and wires down for parts of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday afternoon featured some severe thunderstorms in parts of CNY. The severe storms were mostly across Tompkins and Cortland counties. Tompkins county have a few reports of trees and wires down for places such as Newfield, Danby and Slaterville Springs. Cortland county also had a handful of reports...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Hundreds still without power in Otsego County

According to NYSEG, nearly 1,800 customers were still without power Monday morning following Sunday's thunderstorms. NYSEG working to restore power to hundreds in Otsego County following Sunday storms. Hundreds were still without power Monday morning following severe thunderstorms overnight across the region.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

One person killed in fire late Monday night in Oneida County

CAMDEN, N.Y. — One person has died in a house fire in Camden, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. Monday on Voorhees Avenue, deputies said. When first responders arrived the house was fully involved, according to deputies. While on scene, they...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

House catches fire, explosion heard in Camillus as storm rolls into Central New York

Update at 1 p.m. Monday: 80 firefighters battle storm, clogged hydrant, explosions, more in overnight Camillus fire. Update at 9 p.m. Monday: A GoFundMe has been created for the Camillus family who lost nearly all its possession in the fire overnight. According to the fundraising page, Domenick and Pam Losurdo, and their son Dom were asleep when the fire started. A neighbor saw the fire and banged on their door, helping the Losurdos escape uninjured. The GoFundMe has so far raised more than $10,000.
CAMILLUS, NY
WKTV

Woman dies in house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A 35-year-old woman died in a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden late Monday night, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. While her 12-year-old son was able to escape, Brittany Jones did not make it out of the burning home. The victim's mother and others at the scene say Jones did come out of the home initially before going back inside, but it is not clear why she reentered the home.
CAMDEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple burglaries reported in Tompkins County in one day

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement in Tompkins County is looking for more information on multiple burglaries at local businesses on Monday. On July 25, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Autoworks in the Town of Dryden for a report of a commercial burglary. According to the Sheriff’s report, the suspects allegedly entered the […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge woman with reckless endangerment

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman has been charged after allegedly parking in a crosswalk outside of the Oneida County Office Building and then driving away while speaking to a deputy with her young children as passengers. Around 11:37 am...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

One person dead in Oneida County house fire, police said

Camden, NY - One person is dead after a Monday night house fire at 17 Voorhees Ave. in the village of Camden, Oneida County sheriff’s deputies said. The call came in at 9:45 p.m. and by the time police and firefighters arrived the home was fully involved, the sheriff’s office said. Fire personnel later discovered a victim inside the home, believed to be an occupant.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

2 sent to hospital following fire at New Hartford home

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A mother and her adult son were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Woodberry Road in New Hartford Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started around 5:15 a.m. and firefighters had to rescue one of the residents who was asleep on the second floor where the fire appears to have started.
NEW HARTFORD, NY

