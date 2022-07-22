ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Cali couple stole $20M in COVID funds, dodged the FBI and joined the European jet set

By Lauren Barry
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMEAV_0gpachoz00
Bay of Kotor in Montenegro, where fugitives Richard Ayvazyan Marietta Terabelian allegedly attempted to evade authorities. Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A California couple and their sister-in-law are currently in Montenegro’s Spuška prison, according to a joint investigation from the Center for Investigative Journalism of Montenegro and the Los Angeles Times.

Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian, along with Tamara Dadyan, have been convicted of possessing criminal documents, said the report. All three were sentenced to years in prison for a COVID-19 relief scam, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Before they were sentenced, Ayvazyan and Terabelian even cut off monitoring bracelets in August 2021 to go on the run and live a “lavish” European jet-set style life in scenic Montenegro. As of this March, they were awaiting extradition to the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson said he could not recall a fraud case conducted in such a “callous, intentional way without any regard for the law,” regarding the San Fernando, Calif., family’s COVID scam. They were part of a plan to scheme $20 million out of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which were established to help people struggling financially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following an eight-day trial, a federal jury found them guilty last summer of one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Ayvazyan and his brother Artur Avyazyan were also found guilty of aggravated identity theft, though Artur said in court that his wife, Dadyan, was “to blame for everything,” according to the Center for Investigative Journalism of Montenegro reporter Miloš Rudović.

When Ayvazyan and Terabelian went on the run, they used Mexican passports and the names Roberto Nico De Leon and Natalie Rose Pérez Garcia, he said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation offered a $20,000 reward for information about their whereabouts as Ayvazyan founded a company in Montenegro and rented apartments in Porto Montenegro.

Ayvazyan and Terabelian took a private jet with the dog to seaside villa in the small Balkan nation located along the Adriatic coastline, according to Michael Finnegan of the Los Angeles Times. They had a BMW and a Range Rover shipped from Los Angeles to the home on the Bay of Kotor but left their three children behind.

“But in this remote Balkans outpost for the rich, it was not easy for a pair of California outlaws to blend in,” said Finnegan. Dejan Boljević of the Montenegro Police explained that “everybody knows everybody,” in their community.

According to Rudović, “the months-long idyll,” began to crumble in January, when FBI special agent Justin Palmerton noticed someone was accessing a bank accounts the bureau marked as suspicious via an IP address on the Montenegrin coast. Authorities in Montenegro began to investigate and by Feb. 22, had apprehended the couple, as well as Dadyan.

Finnegan said that Terabelian was found in a posh Tivat salon and that “a blockade of hair stylists,” tried to prevent her arrest as she was getting hair extensions. Within a few hours, Ayvazyan and Dadyan were arrested in the Budva hotel, a nightlife hub.

Now they are going through an extradition process. Ayvazyan has requested political asylum, but Terabelian has reportedly agreed to extradition.

“The cases are still in progress, before the criminal trial panel of this court, so no decision has been made on the fulfillment of the conditions for the extradition of the named persons,” Marija Raković from the High Court of Podgorica told the Center for Investigative Journalism of Montenegro. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Justice, said the outlet.

Back in the U.S., Ayvazyan, who was 43 years old as of last November, faces 17 years in prison and Terabelian, who was 37, faces six years.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Man poses as delivery driver in SF, demands signature

San Francisco - Surveillance video shows a man walking up to a home in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood and picking up a package that was already delivered. He takes a look at the label and then rings the bell. "He said ‘Hey, there's a package here for you, you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
beyondchron.org

Arresting Drug Dealers is not a “War on the Poor”

SF’s Real “War on the Poor” is Waged by Drug Dealers. “Residents say they’ve felt trapped by what they call unsafe—and frankly frightening—conditions on the sidewalks outside the building. Isolation due to the pandemic was intensified by what they describe as open drug dealing, urine and defecation clogging up the walkways, and intoxicated or mentally ill people who have threatened and assaulted residents and staff.” SF Standard on 711 Eddy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Alameda County Sued Over Racial Preferences in Awarding Governmental Contracts

The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation (CFER), along with co-plaintiffs represented by Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), filed a lawsuit against Alameda County on Monday, challenging two public contracting programs that impose race-based preferences for minority-owned companies. For decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against using racial quotas in the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Private Jet#Money Laundering#European#The Los Angeles Times#Eidl
SFist

Convicted Boogaloo Shooter Steven Carrillo Receiving Medication for Mental Illness, and Other Details Emerge

Former Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo has already pleaded guilty in federal court in the May 2020 killing of a federal security officer in Oakland, for which he's been sentenced to 41 years behind bars. And he's pleaded guilty to killing a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy days later, and that case is still pending. But now we're getting a bit more of the timeline filled in of Carrillo's violent spree, inspired by the Boogaloo movement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues. A winner taking the lump sum amounting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photo of credit card skimmer suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of installing a debit/credit skimmer device at a convenience market. On July 16, just after 9 p.m., an individual can be seen on video footage applying what appears to be a skimmer on...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigating fatal midday park shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near the tennis courts in John McLaren Park just after noon Monday, according to a press release Tuesday. Bystanders directed officers to the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay woman builds memorial to local victims of violence

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – On Monday morning, East Bay native Cassandra Madison planted a cross into the ground in front of St. Columba Catholic Church in Oakland. It stood with many others -- each representing a homicide victim in Oakland this year. "I'm hoping that everybody realizes that these are really people's lives that were taken from them, and they have to be represented. They still have voices," Madison said.Each cross has a name, their age and the day they were killed. Some victims are as young as 14 and 15 years old. "They didn't have a chance to graduate. They didn't...
OAKLAND, CA
Reason.com

Brickbat: From Maine to Mexico, But Not California

Last year, the Petaluma, California, city council banned the construction of new gas stations. Four other California cities have followed suit, and Los Angeles City Council member Paul Koretz wants that city to be next. He noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed banning the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2035. "Given Gov. Newsom's timeline to end the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, gas stations are a dying business," Koretz said.
PETALUMA, CA
CNBC

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

From coast to coast, prospective homebuyers are on the hunt for affordability — even if it means leaving their city to find it. A record number of potential U.S. homebuyers are seeking to relocate, according to a report published last week by real estate brokerage firm Redfin. The report ranked the cities Redfin users appeared most likely to try to leave — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York topped the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mark Zuckerberg's San Francisco home sells for $31M

SAN FRANCISCO - Mark Zuckerberg sold his San Francisco home for $31 million in a grant deed filed with the city on July 1. The off-market sale is the biggest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year, according to the Real Deal, San Francisco Real Estate News. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy