Shelby County, TN

Families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake endorse Steve Mulroy for DA

By Jordan James
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy received an endorsement from the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others impacted by police brutality during their visit to the Bluff City.

As early voting continues, endorsements continue to pour in for both candidates in the race for the Shelby County District Attorney.

Endorsements for Weirich include the mother of Lorenzen Wright Deborah Marion.

“I never gave up justice for my son and neither did Amy Weirich,” she said. “I’m Deborah Marion, and I am proud to support Amy Weirich.”

The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake came to Memphis Friday to endorse Steve Mulroy.

“What are you going to do, Memphis? Are you going to sit around on your hands, or you go get up and vote? I personally support Steve Mulroy,” said Jacob Blake Sr.

The visit from these families impacted by police brutality comes amid an investigation into the Oakland Police Department in nearby Fayette County after a traffic stop turned violent leaving many questioning the use of force, including these families.

TBI investigating after violent Oakland arrest goes viral

“We have to change it from grassroots. We’re not change screaming at buildings. We’re not gonna change anything screaming at a computer screen, these boots right here get on the ground,” Blake’s father said.

While one of the officers involved has been placed on leave, Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor’s aunt, says incidents like these show there is work to be done.

“It’s important for us to travel not only to keep our family legacy and memory going while we fight for accountability and justice for our family, but also we speak up on community violence,” Austin said.

Oakland officer relieved of duty after violent arrest

While both candidates may have differences in opinions on policies, one that is not up for debate is the importance of voting.

Early voting runs until July 30th and Election Day is August 4th.

Early voting runs until July 30th and Election Day is August 4th.

ELECTION GUIDE: For Shelby County voters

Comments / 13

HannahGrace
4d ago

So that's the endorsement Mulroy's after. No, thank you. I'll stick with Amy Weirich and her endorsement - Lorenzen Wright's mother, Deborah Marion.

Reply(2)
12
Jennings Bernard
4d ago

I could never support Steve Mulroy for D. A. because he tell you one thing and then do another. Black community don't be fooled by Steve Mulroy. You have been informed.

Reply
5
Grieves Fray
4d ago

I don't know. We may as well try someone new. Weirich has a long and storied history of misconduct and withholding evidence from the defense during her time in office. In a city like Memphis, political affiliations don't tend to matter as much.

Reply
4
George Floyd
Politics
