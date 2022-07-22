Crawford County opens up some cooling centers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crawford County opens some buildings as cooling centers for those who don’t have access to air conditioning.
Today, the Pittsburg Police Department shared the following locations that are cooling centers:
- Girard Library: (620) 724-4317
- 128 West Prairie Street
- Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9:30am to 6:00pm, Friday 9:30am to 5:00pm, Saturday 9:00am to 2:00pm and Sunday CLOSED.
- Arma Library: (620) 347-4811
- 508 East Washington Street
- Hours of Operation:
- Monday-Wednesday 11:00am to 5:00pm, Thursday 12:00pm to 6:00pm, Friday 11:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 2:00pm and Sunday CLOSED.
- Pittsburg Library: (620) 231-8110
- 308 North Walnut Street
- Hours of Operation:
- Monday-Thursday 9:00am to 8:00pm, Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
- Hepler Library: (620) 368-4379
- 105 North Prairie Street
- Hours of Operation:
- Monday 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday-Thursday 10:00am to 2:00pm and Friday-Sunday CLOSED.
- Walnut Library: (620) 354-6795
- 511 West Robbins Street
- Hours of Operation:
- Monday-Thursday 4:00pm-6:30pm and Friday-Sunday CLOSED.
- Mulberry Senior Citizens Center: (620) 764-3315
- 207 South Military Street
- NOTE: A/C is broken at this time but will notify the public when the unit is fixed.
To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:
- Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
- Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.
- Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks.
- NEVER leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
