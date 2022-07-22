ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, KS

Crawford County opens up some cooling centers

By Stacie Strader
 4 days ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crawford County opens some buildings as cooling centers for those who don’t have access to air conditioning.

Today, the Pittsburg Police Department shared the following locations that are cooling centers:

  • Girard Library: (620) 724-4317
  • 128 West Prairie Street
  • Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9:30am to 6:00pm, Friday 9:30am to 5:00pm, Saturday 9:00am to 2:00pm and Sunday CLOSED.
  • Arma Library: (620) 347-4811
  • 508 East Washington Street
  • Hours of Operation:
  • Monday-Wednesday 11:00am to 5:00pm, Thursday 12:00pm to 6:00pm, Friday 11:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 2:00pm and Sunday CLOSED.
  • Pittsburg Library: (620) 231-8110
  • 308 North Walnut Street
  • Hours of Operation:
  • Monday-Thursday 9:00am to 8:00pm, Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
  • Hepler Library: (620) 368-4379
  • 105 North Prairie Street
  • Hours of Operation:
  • Monday 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday-Thursday 10:00am to 2:00pm and Friday-Sunday CLOSED.
  • Walnut Library: (620) 354-6795
  • 511 West Robbins Street
  • Hours of Operation:
  • Monday-Thursday 4:00pm-6:30pm and Friday-Sunday CLOSED.
  • Mulberry Senior Citizens Center: (620) 764-3315
  • 207 South Military Street
  • NOTE: A/C is broken at this time but will notify the public when the unit is fixed.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

  • Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
  • Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.
  • Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks.
  • NEVER leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

