Crawford County opens up some cooling centers

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crawford County opens some buildings as cooling centers for those who don’t have access to air conditioning.

Today, the Pittsburg Police Department shared the following locations that are cooling centers:

Girard Library: (620) 724-4317

128 West Prairie Street

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9:30am to 6:00pm, Friday 9:30am to 5:00pm, Saturday 9:00am to 2:00pm and Sunday CLOSED.

Arma Library: (620) 347-4811

508 East Washington Street

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Wednesday 11:00am to 5:00pm, Thursday 12:00pm to 6:00pm, Friday 11:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 2:00pm and Sunday CLOSED.

Pittsburg Library: (620) 231-8110

308 North Walnut Street

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Thursday 9:00am to 8:00pm, Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Hepler Library: (620) 368-4379

105 North Prairie Street

Hours of Operation:

Monday 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday-Thursday 10:00am to 2:00pm and Friday-Sunday CLOSED.

Walnut Library: (620) 354-6795

511 West Robbins Street

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Thursday 4:00pm-6:30pm and Friday-Sunday CLOSED.

Mulberry Senior Citizens Center: (620) 764-3315

207 South Military Street

NOTE: A/C is broken at this time but will notify the public when the unit is fixed.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.

Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks.

NEVER leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

