14 Fallujah Marine veterans reunite in Kathleen

A professor shopping at a thrift store in Georgia made an incredible find, uncovering an early work by an American artist. William Pugh, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, was shopping at a thrift store in Covington, Georgia, when he found a painting that he was drawn to, the university said in a news release. Pugh, who was with his wife, said he was drawn to the artwork’s biblical themes and bought the painting.
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Friends Of Perry Animal Shelter is remembering one of their founders, Davis Cosey. He passed away on July 17. Cosey helped start the shelter to meet a need in Perry. The FOPAS Volunteer Director, Lynne Gibbs, says Cosey would help with the legal and financial...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child.
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says three people face charges after a mural in town was vandalized with a slur. The mural honors hometown Olympian and WNBA player, Allisha Gray. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with the mayor and some people in town about their reactions.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The future of the Catherine Brewer Benson home remains in limbo. The Big House Foundation is applying to demolish the Vineville home and build an amphitheater and garden in its place, but the item was tabled again at this week’s meeting. In 1840, Catherine...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 2 and 0 -- the girls from Dudley are still alive in the Little League World Series Regional Softball Tournament. Dudley Softball is representing Georgia in Warner Robins. They were able to beat Tennessee on Saturday and North Carolina on Sunday. Here's the bracket:. Up...
LEESBURG, GA – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit is issuing a public appeal for help with the reported absence of 16 year old Lashawnda Nicole Bailey. Bailey is described as 5’7 in height and approximately 140 lbs. Deputies say she was last seen...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County held their opening session this morning ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year next week. The event featured performances by Perry High School’s Air Force JROTC color guard and the schools’ music teachers singing the national anthem. “We are...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shirley Hills Baptist Church hosted their first ever back to school event for Houston county students. Volunteers at the church packed more than 500 back to school bags for various age groups ranging from pre-k to high school. Matt Taylor, the campus pastor for Shirley...
MACON, Ga. — A former senior employee with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission was indicted by the Macon-Bibb County grand jury for allegedly embezzling money meant to help the elderly, according to a release from the Office of the State Inspector General. 42-year-old Selena Mignon Kendrick was a senior...
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools held its District Convocation this morning at Luther Williams Field in Macon. With just one week until the first day of school, the event was meant to welcome faculty and teachers back and commemorate the 150th anniversary of the school district. Dr. Dan...
MACON, Ga. — The developer of a proposed convenience store at Forsyth and Monroe streets will get another hearing before the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. P&Z’s intention to deny the rehearing seemed a certainty after Monday’s administrative pre-meeting, but The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins offered to remove the fuel tanks from the design while he and attorney Bill Larsen made their arguments for another look.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon-Bibb County grand jury has indicted a former senior employee with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission in an embezzlement case. Selentria Mignon Kendrick, 42, was indicted Tuesday on one count of theft by taking. She faces two to 25 years in prison. In her role...
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Peyton Scott's grandparents, Buddy and Michelle Faulk spent eight weeks praying that 14-year-old Peyton Scott would make it home. "You know in life you hear these things that happen to other people and you feel for them but you truly don't know the impact until it happens to you," Faulk said.
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — In May, 13WMAZ reported that a Lauren's county teen was in critical condition after being in an ATV accident. Reporter Kamilah Williams went to the fourteen year old's home to get an update on his condition. After 111 therapy sessions, 4 CT head scans, and...
A death investigation is currently underway in Vienna. According to the Vienna Police Department, on Saturday night, officers with the department and the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at 200 Popular St. in Vienna. 43-year-old Stanley Burnam was found unresponsive and not breathing. Dooly County...
EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The GBI is investigating after a man was shot in East Dublin Saturday. According to a release from the GBI, authorities responded to 136 Circle Drive and found 49 year old Jason Harvey shot. Harvey was taken to Fairview Park Hospital and then to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. The investigation has revealed that Harvey had a fight with three individuals while sitting in his car. During the fight, Harvey was hit by a gunshot. The investigation is active and ongoing.
MACON, Ga. — A man's body was found near the I-16 and I-75 split on Saturday. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the man appeared to be homeless, and had no tattoos. He looks to be in his late 30s or 40s. He appears to have died of...
