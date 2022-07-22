14 Fallujah Marine veterans reunite in Kathleen

A professor shopping at a thrift store in Georgia made an incredible find, uncovering an early work by an American artist. William Pugh, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, was shopping at a thrift store in Covington, Georgia, when he found a painting that he was drawn to, the university said in a news release. Pugh, who was with his wife, said he was drawn to the artwork’s biblical themes and bought the painting.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO