ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala From The Sky

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this amazing view of Ocala from the sky, taken on a...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Cloud Formation Over Belleview

Check out this beautiful cloud formation spotted in the sky over Belleview. Thanks to Bruce Cerny for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Evelyn Janes

Evelyn Janes, 88, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her residence in Ocala. Evelyn Janes was a native of Newport, Arkansas and moved to this area from Sarasota 1973. She was retired from the School Board. She was an avid camper, enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family.
OCALA, FL
moderncampground.com

Sunlight Resorts Opens Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort

According to a press release, Sunlight Resorts has opened its second marquee resort, Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort (Florida). Located in the Horse Capital of the World, the resort was built from the ground up to offer premier outdoor hospitality with outstanding modern amenities. The property features 482 RV...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Over $31,000 in cash, tangible donations to benefit Marion County schools

Recent cash and tangible donations to local public schools and departments will be presented to Marion County School Board members for acceptance and approval this week. With approval from the school board members during their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, July 26, the various donations totaling $31,251 will benefit the following schools and departments:
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Arts Festival returning in October, volunteers needed

The Ocala Arts Festival is returning to downtown Ocala this fall, and the organization running the event is looking for volunteers. Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO) will host the 55th installment of the festival on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2022. During last year’s two-day event, thousands of visitors hit the streets of downtown Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Brick City Center for the Arts temporarily closing gallery and shop

The Brick City Center for the Arts is temporarily closing its gallery and shop this week. The center’s gallery and shop will remain closed through Sunday, July 31 in preparation of the new season that begins in August. The Brick City Center for the Arts is home to the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Latrellva Anton Johnson

Mr. Latrellva (Trouble) Anton Johnson, age 51, transitioned on July 07, 2022. He attended Vanguard High School. Mr. Johnson was self employed in the agricultural industry raising cattle and hogs. His joy was living life with his children. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: (daughter) Hayleah Smothers, (sons) Loranzo...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opportunity To See#Pilot#Https#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ocala Aviation Services
ocala-news.com

Frank Stanford Weyer

The family of Frank Stanford Weyer is deeply saddened to announce his passing on July 9, 2022 at the age of 88 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie Weyer, and by his three children, Mary Cathrine Weyer-Dean(Tom), Frank Stanford Weyer, Jr.(Amy), and Deborah Anne Weyer(Richard) and by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is predeceased by parents, Stanford and Louise Weyer, sister Phyllis Weyer Doolin and brother Marvin Weyer. He is survived by his two younger siblings, Donald Robert Weyer and Lois Weyer Srock.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Aubrey Warren Merkey Jr.

Aubrey Warren Merkey, Jr., passed away on July 7, 2022 in Lecanto, Florida at the Citrus Hospice House. He was known mostly by his middle name, Warren. Warren was born in Daytona Beach, Florida. He served in the United States Air Force and later graduated from the University of Florida. He loved Gator sports and tuned in whenever he could.
LECANTO, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala seeking vendor to produce, manage annual concert series

The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for a vendor to provide concert series production and management services for yearly events that will be held throughout the city. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Monday, August 15 at 2 p.m.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

William Wayne Haegele Sr.

William Wayne Haegele, Sr. passed away at home in Ocklawaha, FL, July 13, 2022. He was born in Bayshore, NY, Nov 18, 1946, to the late Winfred Horst Haegele and Gertrude (Johnson) Haegele. He graduated from North Babylon High School in 1964. His greatest joy in life was his family,...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
click orlando

VIDEO: Waterspout forms over Lake Weir in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Viewer-submitted video shows a waterspout forming in Marion County Friday evening. A woman filmed the waterspout after returning from work in Weirsdale. She told News 6 the video shows the view from Domino’s on U.S. Highway 27. [TRENDING: Here’s what to know about $450...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Three Ocala churches joined together to host a fun community event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three churches the Joy Lutheran Church, Iglesia De Dios Cristo La Roca, and The Way Independent Christian Church came together for fun, games, and food in Ocala, at the Olde Fashioned day Picnic. The churches are right down the street from each other off Highway 200...
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

There's (allegedly) a bathroom ghost haunting this popular Sanford, Florida Brewery.

When I first moved to Orlando, I have to admit, I didn't expect there to be such a huge bar/beer culture here. People are very serious about their local hang outs, their favorite IPAs. Bar culture really is an entire culture here in not only Orlando, but all over Florida. And one of the names you'll here most around these parts is "Wops Hops Brewing Co." Although located just outside of Orlando in Sanford, Florida (an easy 30 minute drive), this hasn't stopped this popular hangout from being on the lips of pretty much everyone I've talked to when moving to Orlando who told me the best places to hang out. With a four-and-a-half star rating on TripAdvisor and a ranking as #23 out of 235 for restaurants in Sanford Florida, it seems that many others agree.
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Back to School Community Giveback event being held this weekend throughout Marion County

Thousands of Marion County students will receive free backpacks filled with supplies this weekend during the first-ever Community Giveback event. The event, which is supported by Thaddeus Bullard (a.k.a. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil) and his Bullard Family Foundation, will take place at seven locations throughout Marion County on Saturday, July 30.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida

The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Raymond “Ben” Benyaker

Raymond “Ben” Benyaker, 77, of Ocala, Florida passed away on July 18, 2022. He was born on March 11, 1945 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania where he graduated from Nativity BVM High School. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and cards, and spending time with family and friends. He was also the inventor of the Royal Flush Beer Coil Cleaning System.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Large section of I-75 was backed up due to a car fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sizable backup on I-75 in Ocala due to a vehicle fire has since cleared. Crews were called to the fire at mile marker 350 northbound between Southwest 20th Street and West Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived at the scene Monday morning just after 6 a.m.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Classic Albums Live kicking off 2022 season at Reilly Arts Center with The Eagles

The Reilly Art Center’s 2022 season of the Classic Albums Live concert series begins this week with The Eagles. On Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m., professional musicians will perform The Eagles’ greatest hits note-for-note. Concertgoers will be able to sing along to plenty of the iconic band’s hits, including “Take It To The Limit,” “Hotel California,” and “The Best of My Love.”
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy