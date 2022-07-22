Ocala From The Sky

The family of Frank Stanford Weyer is deeply saddened to announce his passing on July 9, 2022 at the age of 88 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie Weyer, and by his three children, Mary Cathrine Weyer-Dean(Tom), Frank Stanford Weyer, Jr.(Amy), and Deborah Anne Weyer(Richard) and by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is predeceased by parents, Stanford and Louise Weyer, sister Phyllis Weyer Doolin and brother Marvin Weyer. He is survived by his two younger siblings, Donald Robert Weyer and Lois Weyer Srock.
