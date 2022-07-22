ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestling Open Results 7.21.22: Bear Boulder Battles Ichiban, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest episode of Wrestling Open aired last night featuring Bear Boulder vs. Ichiban in the main event and more. You can check out the results below for the show, which aired on IWTB, per PWPonderings:. * Channing Thomas & JP Grayson def. Sigma and Brian Burgundy. *...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Returns To NXT With New Look

A trending topic coming out of this weekend’s WWE NXT live events is Commander Azeez (real name Babatunde Aiyegbusi) returning to the NXT roster in a bodyguard/managerial role for Cora Jade. As seen in the image below, Azeez is sporting a full beard, a new hairstyle, and wearing all-black attire to fit Jade’s darker look. The addition of Azeez is the latest alteration for Cora Jade’s character since her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT 2.0” when she hit Roxanne Perez with one of their shared NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts during her NXT Women’s Championship match against current Champ, Mandy Rose.
WWE
The Spun

Look: WWE Superstar Makes Opinion On Ronda Rousey Very Clear

WWE superstar Liv Morgan is saying some nice things about Ronda Rousey heading into their match. Morgan has made her opinion on the former UFC star extremely clear heading into their slam match. "Ronda, I respect you," Morgan started. "You’ve done so much for women in sports and women in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (7/25): Roman Reigns In Action, Logan Paul, Mysterio

WWE enters a new era on tonight’s “Raw”. It will be the first WWE broadcast with Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially in charge of the company’s creative direction. The company announced Monday morning that Levesque “will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative”. This follows Vince McMahon’s resignation/retirement as the company’s CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative amid an ongoing company investigation into hush money allegations.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To Wrestling

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and some of them have since gone on to join other promotions. However, some names have yet to return to wrestling and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE happens to be one of them. Recently the former WWE star took to Twitter to say that she hopes to return someday as her love for wrestling and the fans runs deep.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Reportedly Cusses Out Tony Khan And Asks For Release

Between All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor there’s an abundance of talent that are currently working with Tony Khan, but it looks like at least one name could be on his way out. Fightful Select reports that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release ahead...
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT Live Results 7.23.22: Commander Azeez Returns to NXT, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night featuring the return of Commander Azeez to the brand and more. Azeez, who was last seen allied with Apollo Crews on the main roster, appeared on the show teaming with Cora Jade against Ivy Nile and Sanga. It is his first appearance in NXT since he was working under his first name Babatunde back in February of 2020. You can see the full results from the event below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.25.22 – A No DQ Match Added to SummerSlam, Ciampa Rages Against Logan Paul, and More!

-The first ever RAW without Vince McMahon in control has come and gone. I found it to be enjoyable as most shows from MSG tend to be. No massive changes, but I didn’t really expect there to be any. SummerSlam is approaching and I assume they are just staying the course for a bit with small changes popping up here and there. Let’s get to it!
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Spoilers On Names Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

A new report has some spoilers on a few names backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch are all backstage at the show. McIntyre and Sheamus are set to compete on this week’s Smackdown in a Shillelagh...
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Nash Says AEW Seems Dated, “Has a Very WCW Thunder Feel,” Praises Several Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the AEW product on his Kliq This podcast. “It just seems dated. It has a very WCW Thunder feel when I watch it. I watched [Chris] Jericho on that and I’ve always thought Chris was a great performer. I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil [CM Punk] worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional. I like his style. They both work an older school style.”
WWE
Popculture

'WWE Raw' Suffers Glaring Production Error, Paul Heyman Calls It Out

WWE Raw is currently broadcasting a historic episode, as it's the first episode without Vince McMahon leading the company. With a lot of eyes on the show, the stakes were even higher for the episode, which is being broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During the second Raw segment of the night, the production suffered an embarrassing glitch. To make matters worse, it interrupted Paul Heyman's address to the crowd/viewers, and he was not going to let it go unaddressed.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali defeated T-Bar & Akira Tozawa. * Dana Brooke & Asuka defeated Tamina & Carmella.
WWE
411mania.com

XFL Announces Team Markets For Reboot’s Inaugural Season in February

The XFL will relaunch in Febraruy with eight teams in their own home cities, and the league announced those markets on Sunday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson co-owned league announced on Sunday that they will have eight franchises based in Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Report: Episode Three: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock

-Previous episodes on Shawn/Bret and Undertaker/Kane. -The opening starts with their famous sit down with JR before Mania X-7. Austin: “There can be only one.” I mean, that one line right there pretty much encapsulates their entire rivalry. Rock says Austin’s popularity motivated and drove him because that’s what he wanted. Rock: “There is only one number one spot and I am going to take it.”
WWE

