The Kansas football roster was updated over the weekend as preseason camp approaches. During the update, three scholarship players were removed from the roster in Nicholas Martinez, Jordan Medley and Malik Johnson. All three departures happened before the start of summer. And according to a source, none of the three have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Monday, July 25. All three players were recruited to KU by the Les Miles coaching staff.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO