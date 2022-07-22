State investigators called after deadly Thackerville shooting at dispensary

State investigators were called to the scene of an attempted robbery that turned deadly late Thursday at a cannabis dispensary in Thackerville, about 125 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Love County sheriff's office responded to an emergency call regarding gunshots fired at The Border Buds dispensary at 22995 U.S. Highway 77. En route, they learned a robbery had been attempted at the dispensary and an employee had fired the shots.

Deputies found a robbery suspect dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies said they cleared the building and canvassed the area for a second robbery suspect but could not locate him.

Authorities learned two men had forcibly entered the dispensary that night, saying they wanted money and marijuana. According to investigators, one of the men showed a store clerk his gun, but the clerk told the two men he also was armed. The armed intruder fired at the clerk, who, uninjured, returned fire and killed him, while the second intruder fled the scene on foot.

The store clerk called 911 to report the incident. No one else was in the dispensary at the time, and no charges had been filed as of Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the man who was killed.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assist with the case.

"This is an active ongoing investigation and not all facts are known or presented at this time," Cumberledge said in a statement.

OSBI is encouraging anyone with information about the case, including the second suspect's identity, to contact the agency at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.