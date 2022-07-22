Peoria City loses USL League Two playoff opener to Chicago

Peoria City's inaugural soccer season came to a close Friday in the USL League Two playoffs.

Peoria City lost to Chicago FC United 3-1 in the Central Conference playoffs at Atwood Stadium in Flint, Mich.

The No. 8 seed Peoria City (6-4-3) finished the year as the runnerup in the Deep North Division and bowed out after one game in the playoffs . Its only three regular-season losses came to the reigning USL League Two champ Des Moines Menace.

Timothy Ennin scored the lone goal for Peoria. Levonte Johnson and Billy Hency scored for Chicago, which advances to the conference semifinals set for Sunday against the winner of the match against No. 7-seeded host Flint City Bucks.

No. 2 seed Chicago FC United (12-1-2) was the winner of the Heartland Division. Chicago is in its fourth straight playoffs, twice as its division champion. The 2018 team made the national semifinals.

