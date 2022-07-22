ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Free youth soccer camp in south Stockton just a start for community, backers say

By Shannon Mia Belt, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago

Stockton FC and Stockton Youth Soccer Association teamed up to host a free youth soccer camp on July 21 at SAY Soccer Complex. The two-hour clinic for ages 6-16 feeds the need of activity through a primary sport for south Stockton youth.

Club from Concrete President Chris Hernandez and SAY Soccer League President Noe Perez have both been notable figures in the community when it comes to providing a safe space for Stockton’s youth. Their work caught the attention of the city, which is why the city endorsed the event and provided a $5,000 discretionary donation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVT5p_0gpaYg0Q00

Read more: Stockton FC is playoff-bound for its third year in a row

“I wanted to provide them an outlet to engage, to socialize, to become active, and I thought about the work of the two different soccer leagues,” City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said.

The day camp is just a start for what the two organizations hope will become an annual youth camp. In the future, they want to also expand the timeframe from a day to a weeklong camp that is still cost-effective for low-income families in Stockton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1LnO_0gpaYg0Q00

“It's really positive knowing that we're making good headways and we are bringing more light to the team, to the organization, and to the community when it comes to soccer,” Hernandez said.

Warmsley hopes that camps like this will help break statistics that she found within south Stockton such as high rates of asthma, diabetes and blood pressure. As a clinical therapist and social worker by trade, she sees the lack of outlets to be active as a reason behind the stats. Events such as the youth camp can be a “pathway to wellness,” according to Warmsley.

“I thought, what a great way to give back to the community by giving some, you know, some discretionary monies so that some free clinics can take place in south Stockton to our most vulnerable communities,” Warmsley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaW2Q_0gpaYg0Q00

From the ground up: Stockton FC bringing the community together through soccer

The clinic not only gave kids time to get active but it provided an opportunity to be mentored by players from Stockton FC. Fifteen SFC players attended the camp in hopes of showing the youth where their talents could take them.

Perez sees the mentorship as a perfect fit for SAY Soccer league, as he originally started the youth soccer league in 2005 as a way to give his stepson and other kids in the area something positive to do. The organization provided that for Hernandez when he played in the league at the age of 14. It was a part of his foundation that he built on and shares with his players now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SIbo_0gpaYg0Q00

“The youth at this camp can see those players as role models and maybe one day they can also become leaders in our community,” Perez said. “So when those guys become older, they want to return or pay back to our communities the same way the Stockton FC players have.”

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Free youth soccer camp in south Stockton just a start for community, backers say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sacramento Observer

In Elk Grove, Blacks Thrive Overall, But Lag In Business Ownership

Elk Grove is littered with many of the typical markers of suburban life — big box stores, chain restaurants and large, attractive neighborhoods. But it flips suburban stereotypes in one important way: diversity. Last year the city made Travel Noire’s list of 10 places where Black people are the...
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
activenorcal.com

RIVER MONSTER: 8-Foot Sturgeon Caught on the Sacramento River

We’ve been documenting the giant, ancient fish that swim in the waters of the Sacramento River for years now. Some people are skeptical. Now, we have more evidence of the giant sturgeon that live in the freshwater of Northern California. Fisherman Andrew Phon landed a 94-inch sturgeon on the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the third-largest jackpot in the 20 years Mega Millions has been played and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues.
HERCULES, CA
indybay.org

Thousands of Unhoused to be Swept with No Adequate Shelter in Sacramento

We have been notified that the X Street shelter has not been able to house anybody besides the 68 people already inside due to positive covid tests for over the last 50-plus days. The Sacramento Homeless Union has also been made aware that the other congregate shelters have had similar circumstances and that no bed spaces have been available in months. They continue to perpetuate State sanctioned danger and violence by sweeping belongings, survival gear and removing people from shaded areas in extreme heat with no resources. There is currently a lawsuit moving forward in federal court regarding this (Sacramento Homeless Union versus the City and County of Sacramento)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Timeframe#Monies#Sfc#Say Soccer League
FOX40

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.  Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.  […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inflation, Gas Prices Adds Urgency to Back-To-School Sneaker Drive

SACRAMENTO – With money tight for everyone these days, back-to-school shopping can be a strain for families in need. An annual sneaker drive is helping make sure struggling families don’t go without. It’s a confidence boost in a box. Berry Accius is the founder of Voice of the Youth, the non-profit buying hundreds of boxes of sneakers for children whose families need a boost to go back to school. “Self-esteem is different when they have a new pair of shoes,” Accius said. “You think about inflation, you think about the high gas prices, and you think that moving out of a pandemic things...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Police Pull Body from Canal in Modesto’s College District

At approximately 9:00am, Saturday, July 23, Modesto Police Officers pulled a body from a Modesto Irrigation District Canal at the corner of Morris and Virginia Streets in Modesto, just two blocks east of Modesto Junior College. Officers on scene said the body was of an unidentified male and there were no signs of injury or foul play.
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

This is one of the most unique ways to have lunch in the Bay Area

As another small blue airplane lofted into the air, I sank my teeth into a decadent cheeseburger piled high with toppings, letting the juice run down my fingers as I tracked the private plane’s ascent into the sky. The angular figure became smaller and smaller until it disappeared completely as it headed north up the coast, soaring over the ocean, off to a destination I would never know.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County flavored cigarettes ban starts Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ban on the sale of flavored tobacco in Sacramento County went into effect Monday. The Sacramento Board of Supervisors voted to end the sale of the products on January 25 starting six months after the ordinance was officially adopted. The board’s ban encompasses any tobacco product that tastes or smells […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fire burns two acres of vegetation near the American River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters have responded to vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail. According to the tweet the fire is approximately two acres. As of 1:50 p.m. there have been no reported injuries or structures...
FOX40

Emu on the loose in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Modesto Police Department shared on social media that one of their officers had an interesting call last week when they had to wrangle and escaped Emu. Officer Haro with Modesto Police had a nearly hour long pursuit with the Emu that was causing road hazards, according tp police. […]
MODESTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Plan for quarry near Gilroy draws Indigenous tribe's blowback

GILROY (KPIX) -- In southern Santa Clara County a battle is brewing over a plan to turn a Native American spiritual site into an open-pit sand and gravel mine.  On the map, an area just off Highway 101 south of Gilroy is called Sargent but the Native Americans who used to live there had a different name: Juristac. Now, just beyond the windswept hills by the highway, a land-holding company called Sargent Ranch Partners has proposed digging a sand and gravel quarry to supply base material for regional construction projects.  "As soon as we heard about that, our tribe spoke...
GILROY, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
868
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy