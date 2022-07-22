ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

California man arrested, accused of attempting to kill another man with a forklift in Arizona

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A California man was arrested Thursday in Mohave County after trying to kill a man with a forklift, officials said.

About 10 p.m. Thursday, Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed Erwin Colato in distress at a business near Highway 95 in Mohave Valley and made contact with him, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Anita Mortensen said in an email.

A news release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office stated the 36-year-old from California City "indicated he had done something wrong and that he was ashamed of it."

Colato told deputies he had lowered a forklift on another man and didn't know if he was dead. He led them to the victim's location, where deputies found a man pinned beneath a large forklift. The injured man was transported to the hospital by the Mohave Valley Fire Department and later flown to Las Vegas for treatment, the Sheriff's Office statement said.

As of Friday morning, the victim's condition was stable but critical, officials said.

During an investigation, Colato said he assaulted the victim in a travel trailer located in a home's garage, dragged him onto the garage's floor and then lowered the forklift onto him, with the intention to kill him, officials said. The forklift, according to the Sheriff's Office statement, weighed about 32,000 pounds.

Colato was arrested on one count of felony attempted homicide.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

