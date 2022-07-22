ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Coming to terms with a beautiful death

By Niran Al-Agba
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFKKJ_0gpaYH8N00

While I have shared my personal experience losing loved ones, I have never written about my professional experience involving choice in death. It is that experience, albeit rare, that taught me how death can be beautiful, even when we are not ready for it.

His photograph still hangs on my wall. I cannot remember if his mother or father gave it to me. But it was given to me on Christmas Eve.

Patrick suffered from cerebral palsy and had multiple cognitive delays. At 23, he was non-verbal and confined to a wheelchair. He had been coughing for about two weeks, and when his parents couldn’t get his fevers down, they brought him to Children’s Hospital Colorado, then known as Denver Children's, on the advice of their pediatrician, who had known Patrick since he was born.

Patrick had an infection in his lungs, bacterial pneumonia. At the time, I was a third-year resident who was six months away from joining my father in practice in Kitsap County. I was 27 years old. Looking back now, I realize how little I knew about life, and even less about death.

After five days in my care, Patrick continued having fevers and began requiring maximal oxygen to breathe comfortably. He was using his shoulders and bobbing his head with every breath. His lungs were filling up with fluid, an ominous sign the antibiotics were not working. His kidney function deteriorated and I knew he would soon need to be intubated and placed on a ventilator.

Patrick's parents adored their youngest son. Upon hearing their son had worsened, his parents hung their heads and stared at the floor. I broke the uncomfortable silence by asking if they had ever discussed what kind of medical interventions they wanted for Patrick. Did they want him intubated? Did they want him fed by a tube in his stomach? It was three days before Christmas. They both refused to make eye contact with me.

More by Dr. Al-Agba:Losing healthcare choices means death with dignity nearly isn't an option

More by Dr. Al-Agba:The Kitsap doctor who left a legacy of choice in this community

Patrick's father asked his wife, “Should we share our care plan for Patrick with the doctor?” Without hesitation, Patrick’s mother answered, “No, she does not need to know such things.” Her message was clear. My opinion did not matter. I was a twenty-nothing girl with zero to offer. I had no business asking these awful questions. They had kept Patrick safe for 23 years. They didn’t want to deal with me. I never felt smaller at any moment during my residency training than that day, but I couldn't blame them. I wanted, or needed, his parents to understand Patrick's predicament. We reviewed his chest x-ray together, and I left the hospital.

I returned 12 hours later, the morning of Christmas Eve. The resident covering my patients told me Patrick moved to the intensive care unit early that morning. My heart broke for his parents, while I silently hoped they had come to terms with their son’s fate. While rounding on patients with my team, I was urgently paged to the intensive care unit. The lead ICU physician met me in the hallway and said, “Patrick's parents asked for you.” My jaw dropped. I was likely the last person they wanted to see. The ICU attending said, “They refuse to make any decisions about their son without your help.”

As I entered the private waiting room their pain was evident. Patrick's mother spoke first: “I am so glad you are here. We don’t know what to do.” I nearly turned around and looked behind me, feeling certain she could not be talking to me, while trying to collect my thoughts.

I had asked hard questions just two days before — questions they were, rightly so, unwilling to answer. Then both parents had acknowledged they would outlive their youngest son. They realized once Patrick's organs began shutting down he had little chance for recovery. They understood if Patrick were placed on a ventilator, he might never live without it. His parents were ready to let him go. Through their tears, Patrick's parents shared that their son lived a beautiful life. They were proud he successfully graduated from high school that past year. And if their son was dying, his parents were determined to make him comfortable.

His parents wanted me to be there at the end. After all, I started this conversation and it was only right that I helped them finish it.

His parents wanted him out of the ICU and I accepted Patrick back on my hospital service knowing he would die. Throughout the day, I checked on Patrick and his family, making sure he was given enough morphine to be comfortable. Patrick's entire family spent time with him that day. His pediatrician, Dr. Andy, came and sat at the bedside too. This family revered the physician who had cared for Patrick and his siblings throughout their entire lives. As I reflected on how lucky Dr. Andy was to have such a close bond with this family, Dr. Andy thanked me for easing the burden on them. I thanked him for being the kind of pediatrician I dreamed of becoming someday.

Later that evening, Patrick's family peppered me with questions about my future plans. They wanted to know the person who was with them at the end. During that conversation, someone handed me a picture of Patrick. His smiling face told me of the joy he brought his family. Throughout the night, I scheduled morphine to ensure Patrick never suffered. And Christmas Day, Patrick slowly slipped away, in the comfort of his mother’s arms, surrounded by his loving family.

The psychiatrist Elizabeth Kubler-Ross once said, “Watching a peaceful death is like seeing a beautiful shooting star.”

That Christmas Eve, I had the honor and privilege of witnessing a beautiful death. His picture serves as a reminder of one of the most powerful and humbling experiences of my career. It also taught me a great life lesson: Every person deserves a choice at the end of their lives, no matter when death knocks on our door.

Dr. Niran Al-Agba is a pediatrician in Silverdale and writes a regular opinion column for the Kitsap Sun. Contact her at niranalagba@gmail.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tree falls, injures woman at Green Lake

SEATTLE — A woman was hurt after a tree fell on top of her at Green Lake in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 7300 block of West Green Lake Drive North, where a stretch of the road has been blocked off. Several people were under...
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

5 Drive-In Theaters in Washington State to Revive Your Childhood

Growing up, one of my favorite things to do was go to the local drive-in theater with my family just off the Sprague exit in Spokane. My family was kinda poor, so going to a movie was a special experience. We would buy snacks at the store on the way because they were "expensive" and get there early to make sure we got a great spot. Getting there early was fun if you were a kid because you got to play with other kids while waiting for the movie to start. That theater actually had a playground on the side for kids before or in-between movies. Some of my best childhood memories were from there. Those were the days!
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car crashes into Everett physical rehab clinic

A car crashed into a physical rehab clinic on Tuesday, smashing into the lobby and reception area, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 1 p.m. on July 26, a white Toyota Camry crashed into the Summit Rehabilitation on Broadway in Everett. According to photos from the scene, the...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
State
Colorado State
County
Kitsap County, WA
KING 5

Nearly everything a Stanwood man owns was stolen by thieves

STANWOOD, Wash. — A Stanwood man is left picking up the pieces after he was targeted twice by thieves who took almost everything he owns. John Somervold just spent $800 having his stolen catalytic converter replaced when three days later, his work van, trailer and every piece of equipment he owns for his landscaping business were stolen.
STANWOOD, WA
My Clallam County

Mushroom grower announces first Port Angeles Fungi Festival

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles will be hosting the first-ever Port Angeles Fungi Festival this October, celebrating mushrooms of the Pacific northwest. The man behind the event is David Rogers, who grows gourmet varieties commercially, including shiitakes, oyster, lion’s mane and more, under the name Maddie’s Mushrooms.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bill collectors are calling, but she already paid

For Judith Camann, paying her medical bill became another pain, when a series of billing mixups and miscommunication ended up in a lawsuit. Camann was treated twice last year at St. Anne’s Hospital in Burien. She received a $765 bill from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Pennsylvania, asking her to send a check to an address for Franciscan Health System in California.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Denver Children
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Naches Tavern early 1950s-

Over the past two weeks, this column detailed the early history of the Naches Tavern operated in Greenwater, located along State Route 410, east of Enumclaw and north of Crystal Mountain. Back when Captain Dick Craine operated the first Naches Tavern, Prohibition was in full swing meaning alcoholic beverages couldn’t legally be served. Craine’s Naches Tavern was primarily a lodge that included rooms, home-cooked meals, and a large lobby where the Captain displayed his Indian curio gallery. Historically, taverns were more like inns or resting places serving food and providing lodging, than the modern version developed at the end of Prohibition when taverns chiefly serve beer.
ENUMCLAW, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Woman Shot After Breaking Into Seattle Apartment, Releasing 3 Dogs

A woman was reportedly shot after she broke into a Seattle apartment and released three dogs inside the unit, KOMO reports. The wild incident went down Friday night (July 22) at an apartment building in the 1000 block of University Street, according to the Seattle Police Department on Saturday (July 23). A woman called 911 to report she was bitten by a dog while checking to see if a friend's dog was barking downstairs. By the time police arrived, the dogs went back to their apartment unit. On top of that, cops say they couldn't contact neither the dogs' owner or the woman.
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Five of the Best Terrific Zoos for Families to Visit in WA

Washington has quite a few terrific zoos and aquariums for families to visit. There are about five zoos and several aquariums located throughout Washington state. You can see amazing exotic animals and powerful rescued animals living in a protected Washington sanctuary and we have provided below a list of five of the best terrific zoos for families to visit in Washington, including one that has a safari self-guided driving tour option!
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlechannel.org

Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home

The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
seattlemedium.com

Hospitals Maybe In Financial Limbo Soon

Washington state hospitals are losing millions weekly with financial struggles expected to get worse. Information about this is showing stark numbers. Hospitals statewide suffered a net loss of nearly $929 million in the first three months of 2022, according to the Washington State Hospital Association. The Washington State Hospital Association...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Small plane crashes off Alki Beach

SEATTLE — A small plane crashed off Alki Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Coast Guard confirmed. The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. The Coast Guard said the plane sunk in the water after the pilot made a relatively smooth landing and flipped forward. Officials have not said what caused the plane to go down.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Traffic cops are looking for phones behind the wheel: Today So Far

Big allegations about a chicken conspiracy in Washington state. Law enforcement is on the lookout for phones behind the wheel. It's hot out. Do you know where your local cooling center is?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for July 26, 2022. Let's get the obvious...
Chronicle

WSDOT Crew Helps Pull Person From Puget Sound in Pierce County

A person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a state bridge-inspection team helped pull her from the water near the Fox Island Bridge, authorities said. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. that a youth went off the bridge, according to an agency post on Twitter. According to the tweet, the rescue was assisted by a Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspection crew.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Where Western Washington Weather Will Be Hottest, Coolest

If it gets too bad, maybe we can all head to the coast. Even with triple-digit heat possible in some parts of Western Washington the rest of this week, it will be down in the 60s along coastal beaches and in the 80s in the interior of the coast, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy