MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested Friday night for punching a woman and shooting her in the leg last month. Tyrell Harper, 25, was arrested in connection to an incident on June 5th where officials say he punched a 21-year-old Manhattan woman in the face and then shot her in the leg before firing multiple rounds into the air. The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO