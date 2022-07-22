Car crash causes flames in Van Alstyne

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy was shot and two other children injured on Sunday in Balch Springs during a road rage incident.On July 24, 2022 at about 5:19 p.m., police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting on westbound IH-20 at Seagoville Road. Officers determined a road rage incident between two cars led to one of the occupants opening fire, striking an 8-year-old boy.He was taken to an area children's hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Two other children were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Police have not made any arrests and are asking the public for help finding the suspects. The driver is a Hispanic man with a thin build and goatee wearing an orange shirt. The shooter is a heavy-set Hispanic man. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark sedan. Balch Springs police are asking for the public's help with any video, pictures or witnessing the incident. Anyone with information is asked to please call 972-557-6000 and ask for Detective Traughber.The investigation is ongoing.

