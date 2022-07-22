ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Car crash causes flames in Van Alstyne

By KXII Staff
Cover picture for the articleVAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A woman collided with a car, leading to a burst of flames Wednesday evening in Van Alstyne....

easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One Seriously Injured In Collin County House Fire

A house fire killed one person and injured another in rural Collin County. Flames broke out Sunday in a home about four miles southeast of Blue Ridge. When firefighters arrived, the fire had completely engulfed the house. They extinguished the blaze and found a body inside the destroyed home, with a woman in the front yard with severe burn injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man pushing wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

DALLAS - A man was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash with a man who was pushing a woman in a wheelchair. He died and she is fighting for her life. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Forest Lane. Dallas police said the man was pushing the wheelchair-bound woman in the street near Cromwell Drive when the driver hit them.
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Man dies in Lake Texoma drowning incident

BRYAN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man drowned in the Willow Springs area of Lake Texoma in Bryan County Friday afternoon. Police said Plinio Vargas, 57, of Dallas, was floating on an air mattress when the wind drifted him north away from the shoreline around 3:45 p.m. He began swimming, but went under water and never resurfaced.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Milburn man killed north of Durant in motorcycle accident

DURANT – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning near Durant. Nathan Densmore, 44, of Milburn, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Oklahoma Highway 78 approximately a tenth of a mile north of Durant just after midnight, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An update on the attempted Love County dispensary robbery. One of the suspects was identified as Clarence Hill and the other man whose identity is still under investigation was shot and killed by the dispensary employee. Law enforcement said Hill fled the scene on foot after shots...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Officials find drowning victim in Love Co.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday morning, officials found the body of a teen who drowned in Lake Murray. Troopers said a 17-year-old boy from Ringling tried to swim from the Buzzards Roost shoreline to Buzzards Roost Boat Dock on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. For reasons unknown, the victim went under water and never resurfaced.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

Road rage shooting in Balch Springs leaves 3 children hospitalized

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy was shot and two other children injured on Sunday in Balch Springs during a road rage incident.On July 24, 2022 at about 5:19 p.m., police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting on westbound IH-20 at Seagoville Road. Officers determined a road rage incident between two cars led to one of the occupants opening fire, striking an 8-year-old boy.He was taken to an area children's hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Two other children were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Police have not made any arrests and are asking the public for help finding the suspects. The driver is a Hispanic man with a thin build and goatee wearing an orange shirt. The shooter is a heavy-set Hispanic man. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark sedan. Balch Springs police are asking for the public's help with any video, pictures or witnessing the incident. Anyone with information is asked to please call 972-557-6000 and ask for Detective Traughber.The investigation is ongoing.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

45-year-old man in custody after breaking into home, failing to negotiate with police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 45-year-old man is in police custody after hours of negotiations that stemmed from a home burglary. At 11:15 a.m. Monday, a homeowner in the 8400 block of Town Walk Dr. called police, reporting they saw someone inside their home via the home security system. When North Richland Hills Police arrived, they tried to communicate with the man inside. Police said that after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, a K-9 was requested to assist in getting the man out of the home. Southlake Police K-9 and a team of NRH Police entered the home, ending up tasing the man to get him into custody. Police said that the suspect knows the homeowner. He will face charges of Violate Bond Protective Order 2+ Times Within 12 Months and Burglary of Habitation.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
KXII.com

Arrest made in Madill murder

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas for the murder of a Madill man at his home last week. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, David Latham, 40, was taken into custody in Texas for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easley, Sr.
MADILL, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman man arrested in Thackerville dispensary holdup

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KTEN) — A Sherman man has been arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery and shootout at a Thackerville marijuana dispensary last Thursday night that ended in death for an alleged accomplice. The Love County Sheriff's Office said Clarence Hill checked himself into a Texas hospital...
THACKERVILLE, OK
easttexasradio.com

Texas Most Wanted Fugitive Captured In Bryan County Oklahoma

One of the Texas Ten Most Wanted fugitives is now in custody. They arrested 52-year-old John Havener in Bryan County, Oklahoma, after a traffic stop by Durant Police. Texas wanted him for aggravated assault against a public servant, parole violation, and multiple other charges.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Family of murdered Marshall County man remembers him as kind, generous

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Denton County on Monday, accused of murdering a 71-year-old Marshall County man whose body was found on Thursday. David Adam Latham is accused of the 1st degree murder of David Easley. Latham’s fiancé Julie Kawazoe was also arrested- she’s been charged with credit card fraud.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK

