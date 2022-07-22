ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Portland metro burn bans in place amid upcoming heatwave

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUqqr_0gpaWUre00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The heat wave coming next week is triggering a burn ban in the Portland metro area. This includes agencies such as Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, which put a high fire danger burn ban in place starting Monday morning.

The ban is meant to keep homeowners from burning yard debris and farmers from field burning.

“We do understand it can have an impact on some agricultural operations and the work they do, so we are cognizant of that, but as a broader region, we can be more safe when we enact these,” Stefan Myers of TVF&R said.

Officials worry with high temperatures and no rain, a small burn could quickly spread out of control.

These 19 Oregon counties should mask up indoors amid COVID surge, CDC says

This is also the first burn ban of the season implemented later than expected since Oregon had wet and cool weather for the most part until summer.

“Whenever we can encourage people to be a little bit more fire safe, a little more fire conscious, about what they’re doing on the landscape out there, it does make a difference,” Myers said.

Two teens die after ramming tree in Clackamas County

Officials say you can still use barbeques, smokers, fire pits, fire tables, and have a campfire but keep wood and other fuels quite a bit back as we are expecting to see more burn bans announced in the next few days.

Fire officials advise those in the area to make sure to cut any dry grass by your property and make sure fires or fire pits are completely out before you walk away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
ijpr.org

Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon

A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Heatwave
KTVL

Oregon's new wildfire risk map sparks questions among Southern Oregonians

Southern Oregon — Recently, people across Southern Oregon have received letters in the mail from the Department of Forestry classifying their property as high or extreme risk and within the wildland-urban interface. These letters are part of the new Oregon wildfire risk map, which has sparked many questions in...
OREGON STATE
33andfree

Learn How to Crab On The Oregon Coast!

When you walk through the grocery store and you come across the fish department, they more than likely have King Crab and Dungeness Crab beautifully displayed. When you are on the coast almost every restaurant has fresh, day caught crab available. But wait, you get the case where they have it, your eyes go wide, you start salivating in excitement but then in an instant your excitement is over when you see the price. Upwards of $35/lb with the shell (not just meat) or for a tiny ramekin with ready to eat Crab you could pay around $25.00+ tip.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Channel 6000

Summer heat wave arrives in Oregon Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the valley are waking up to a few Sunday morning clouds, but these areas are expected to burn off by about 9 a.m. Then, the heat returns this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with high temperatures topping out in the...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Earthquake rattles Portland metro area overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake rattled the Portland metro area overnight Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded between Hillsboro and Aloha at 1:43 a.m. Sunday. The USGS said this earthquake had a depth of about 10.8 miles. Scott Burns, a professor of...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Heat wave coming to Oregon next week

High temperatures across much of Oregon will struggle to reach the mid-80s Friday and Saturday, but the National Weather Service says the region will see a heat wave kick off early next week. Temperatures in Bend and in the Portland metro area are expected to hover between 95 and 100...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon to welcome first resident-owned community in Talent

Talent, Ore. — Southern Oregon is set to have its first resident-owned community where the Almeda fire burned hundreds of homes after a statewide non-profit teamed up with a Rogue Valley community organization to purchase the property. Rose Ojeda, Director of Manufactured Housing for the Community and Shelter Assistance...
TALENT, OR
opb.org

Oregonian hikes entire Oregon Trail, pushing covered wagon

Your browser does not support the audio element. After three months, over 2,400 miles and four pairs of shoes, one Oregon man’s journey to hike the entirety of the Oregon Trail is complete. Donald “Dundee” Martin began his hike back in April and started at Independence, Missouri. He originally...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy