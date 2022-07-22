ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Shakespeare Festival cancels shows due to ‘unprecedented’ COVID case numbers

By Kristi Turnquist
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
What was supposed to be the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s 2022 comeback season has again been impacted by the pandemic. As a note on the festival’s performance status page indicates, at this point, several performances and events have been canceled, because of “an unprecedented number” of COVID cases among the casts and...

Kenny The Mechanic
4d ago

What a joke! Hospitals aren't full and nobody is hardly dying from this virus that's I've had twice and was less than a flu.

