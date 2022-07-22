Even locked cars are vulnerable to theft

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for an armed woman they say robbed two banks over five days earlier this month, according to a search warrant application. The latest armed robbery happened a week ago just before 5 p.m. at a Truist bank on North Miami Boulevard, the search warrant said.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a scam targeting anyone who has a bank account, but it’s made to look like it was intended just for you. It’s called the phony bank-fraud alert text and it’s making the rounds here in the Piedmont. So many of...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man says someone broke into his mailbox — the thief didn’t get away with a check or document — instead, the man said someone stole medication. Derrick Taylor said his partner noticed something was wrong when he left the house...
WILSON’s MILLS – The driver of a Polaris UTV managed to elude a police officer during a brief chase but was later apprehended. Around 10:30pm Saturday, a Wilson’s Mills police officer reportedly observed Jason Wayne Daniels, 44, of Smithfield purchase alcohol at the Handy Mart. The officer spotted an open container of alcohol as he was driving away from the convenience store.
Raleigh, N.C. — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Lynn Road. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a home along Killington Drive before 10:30 p.m. Police said one person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital. The person...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger on a GoTriangle bus was slashed by another passenger while the bus was running a route Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported just before 6:40 p.m. along the 200 block of South Wilmington Street, according to Raleigh police. A man on...
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man shown in this home security camera photo. The suspect reportedly broke into a North Third Street home around 4:30am Thursday, July 21st. The homeowner was awake at the time. Police said it appeared the suspect...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested and charged after a business was robbed, according to police. This happened on July 23 around 3:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. Police said “a clerk at the business was helping another customer when a black male in...
Durham, N.C. — An overnight house fire destroyed an unoccupied Durham home. Firefighters with the Durham Fire Department on Tuesday responded to a home in the 100 block of Sherron Road after midnight. The single-story home was overcome with smoke and flames when crews arrived. Firefighters searched the house...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man, who was in a wheelchair, was hit by a car, according to police. This happened before 11 p.m. Sunday near the 4000 block of New Bern Avenue. Police said the man was crossing the street when the car hit him. The victim was taken to...
THE BUZZ! WHOLE NORTH CAROLINA POLICE DEPARTMENT QUITS DUE TO ‘PROGRESSIVELY RESPONSIBLE’ TOWN MANAGER In Kenly North Carolina they lost their entire police force in one day. In protest of the hiring of the towns new manager, Justine Jones, a black woman. The Kenly police chief revealed his intentions on a Facebook post, saying “I […]
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Selma Police Department say they arrested two people who broke into a home Friday. Police say they received a call about a break-in in progress at home on N. Pollock St. in the area near Selma Elementary School. When they got to...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans and Top of the Hill Restaurant were among businesses that failed during a Chapel Hill underage alcohol sting over the weekend, police said. The most recent operation took place Saturday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. focusing on restaurants, bars and businesses that...
Raleigh, N.C. — Mary Brooks Rice and two of her pals have been hoping to take pleasure in a pleasant time out at Dorothea Dix Park’s sunflower patch. They did not count on to have their money, debit playing cards and bank cards stolen from their locked car.
SELMA – Selma Police cited four store clerks July 20 after conducting an undercover alcohol campaign. Selma Police went to 21 different stores and sent a minor into each business to see if they could purchase alcohol. They were denied purchase at 17 businesses. However, four sold to the minor.
Two weeks ago Sunday, Matt Simpson was hit by a car while riding his bike with his family in Durham. He died a few days later from his injuries, and police are searching for the suspected hit-and-run driver. About 100 bicyclists gathered at Westover Park Sunday for a Ride of...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a person was found suffering “numerous” injuries, including a stab wound. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Rockie River Street and US 64 in Franklinville on Saturday after being called about an assault. On the scene, they found a victim […]
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- Take a drive around the Triangle, and you will likely notice overgrown grass and vegetation lining highways and interstates. One driver reached out to CBS 17 about the condition of NC-54 in Durham between I-40 and Barbee Chapel Road. This is near the Chapel Hill line. The...
