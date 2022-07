The Canton Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing teen who may be traveling through the area on the way to Texas. Canton Police put out a bulletin Saturday evening for 17 year old Elisha A. Putnam who was last seen at the Country Club Apartments in Canton. Putnam stands approximately 5’6” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and fair skin. She also has a nose ring and may be carrying a backpack of unknown color. No photos have been provided.

CANTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO