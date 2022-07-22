ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Amazon’s custom electric vans from Rivian start rolling out nationwide

 4 days ago

(WTVO) — Amazon’s custom-built electric delivery vans, made by Normal, Illinois, EV automaker Rivian, began hitting the road this week.

The vehicles will begin appearing in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis, the company said .

Amazon says it expects to have the vehicles in more than 100 cities by the end of the year, as part of a goal to have 100,000 in service by 2030.

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 21: Interior view of an electric delivery van during a launch event between Amazon and Rivian at an Amazon facility on July 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. This unveiling is major milestone towards Amazon’s goal of having 100,000 Rivian EDVs on the road by 2030, and Amazon has made a Climate Pledge commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 and has also pledged to guarantee 50% of all shipments reach net zero carbon by 2030. (Photo by Mustafa Hussain/Getty Images)

Rivian was the first automaker to get an electric pickup truck, the R1T, to market, ahead of similar efforts by Ford, Chevrolet, and Tesla.

Amazon says the effort is part of its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“Fighting the effects of climate change requires constant innovation and action, and Amazon is partnering with companies who share our passion for inventing new ways to minimize our impact on the environment. Rivian has been an excellent partner in that mission, and we’re excited to see our first custom electric delivery vehicles on the road,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon.

The vehicles are said to use sensor detection, highway and traffic assist technology, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and collision warnings, with routing, and navigation features.

