Swedish House Mafia Cancels More Shows

Click here to read the full article. Seven months after abruptly canceling her planned “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele excitedly announced the rescheduled dates for the run early Monday morning (July 25). “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” the singer tweeted. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.” The star’s first residency was scheduled to run from January through April of this year at the Colosseum, but will now kick off on Nov. 18, with an additional 8 gigs added to the original...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO