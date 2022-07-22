Swedish House Mafia Cancels More Shows

Swedish House Mafia has canceled five more shows on its upcoming 2022 Paradise Again arena tour on Friday (July 22). The newly canceled shows were to be held July 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Aug. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 9 at TD Garden in...
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) and Verizon today announced an upcoming initiative to encourage neighbor-to-neighbor connection across the country: The Big Neighborhood MeetUp. In honor of Nextdoor’s annual Neighbor Month in September and as part of Verizon’s #ACallForKindness campaign, this month-long movement is a call to action to recognize and build vital relationships with those nearby and to showcase the power of kindness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005264/en/ Nextdoor and Verizon call on neighbors nationwide to join the Big Neighborhood MeetUp (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Queen of Rock and Roll is hitting the road this year — again. On Monday (July 25), Stevie Nicks announced a second leg of her 2022 Live in Concert tour, adding 12 new American dates to her already scheduled festival appearances. In a post on her social media...
Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello had a run-in with security during the rock band's concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (July 23).
As seen in a fan-captured video, midway through the group’s closing song “Killing in the Name,” the iconic guitarist was accidentally knocked over by a security guard sprinting toward an unruly fan who snuck onto the stage.
Rage frontman Zack de la Rocha — who was seated because of a recent foot injury — continued performing the heavy protest track for a few moments before realizing there was a problem and...
Seven months after abruptly canceling her planned "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele excitedly announced the rescheduled dates for the run early Monday morning (July 25). "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," the singer tweeted. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."
The star’s first residency was scheduled to run from January through April of this year at the Colosseum, but will now kick off on Nov. 18, with an additional 8 gigs added to the original...
More than a decade after launching Dallas’ long-running New Year’s Eve EDM event, Lights All Night co-founder Scott Osburn is selling the event to Disco Donnie Presents, the U.S. indie music promotion company led by James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal. The purchase is the first acquisition for...
Harry Styles hits the U.K. albums chart for six with Harry’s House, while Mabel earns the highest new entry with About Last Night. With his sixth and latest crown, Harry’s House (via Columbia) surpasses One Direction’s total combined weeks reigning over the Official U.K. Albums Chart, the OCC reports.
Lizzo lands her first No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart (dated July 30), as her latest studio effort, Special, starts atop the list. The set sold 39,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending July 21, according to Luminate. It's the second top 10 for the performer, who previously reached No. 2 with Cuz I Love You in 2019.
Also debuting in the new top 10: ITZY’s Checkmate, J-Hope’s Jack in the Box, Black Midi’s Hellfire, and Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s 18.
Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums...
The 1975 is gearing up to drop their new single sooner than you think. The band shared the released date for their upcoming single, “Happiness,” in a somewhat traditional format. Fans began to spot black and white billboards of the band — Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald...
Jello Biafra and East Bay Ray, founding Dead Kennedys members who have battled fiercely over the band’s legacy and royalties for decades, agree on one thing: Norm, listed as co-producer of 1980’s debut Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables, was a cat. “I loved Norm,” Biafra says. “He would be asleep across the mixing board.” Adds Ray: “He did an excellent job. He had his little corner where he slept most of the time and would look up and look around.”
Måneskin achieves its second No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, as "Supermodel" struts to the top of the July 30-dated survey.
“Supermodel” is Måneskin’s first original song to lead Alternative Airplay. Its “Beggin’,” which reigned for 11 weeks beginning last October, was originally recorded by the Four Seasons. In between “Beggin’ ” and “Supermodel,” Måneskin appeared on the chart with “Mammamia,” which reached No. 27 in January.
Concurrently, “Supermodel” bullets at No. 7, after hitting No. 6, on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay list with 3.4 million audience impressions, up 7%, according...
The Latin Recording Academy announced Monday (July 25) that the 23rd annual Latin Grammys will take place Nov. 17 and will return to Las Vegas. Additionally, nominees will be announced on Sept. 20. The 2022 Latin Grammys ceremony is set to broadcast live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay...
The same property that the BTS members stayed at will be available to book for two lucky guests on Airbnb for the first time ever. Blackpink announced that a visual for the song, ‘Ready To Love’ is scheduled to drop Friday, July 29th.
Rich Kleiman has come a long way from sneaking into New York City nightclubs hoping to get Lyor Cohen’s phone number. It’s a picturesque May day in the Big Apple, but another Brooklyn Nets media frenzy arrives at Kleiman’s desk, with reports of Kevin Durant — NBA superstar and Kleiman’s marquee client — not talking to Nets management in the months since their season ended at the hands of the Boston Celtics.
Travis Scott surprised the crowd at Rolling Loud Miami when he took the stage with Future Saturday night (July 23).
Though Scott has performed at a few one-off shows recently, this weekend’s cameo marked the rapper’s first music festival appearance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy in Houston, where 10 people died and many more were injured during his set.
Rolling Loud attendees uploaded video clips of Scott and Future performing together, starting with their collaborative track “Hold That Heat.” Scott then brought a medley of his own tracks “Antidote,” “No Bystanders” and “Goosebumps” to the...
Happy Birthday, Carin Leon! The Regional Mexican star turned 33 years old Tuesday (July 26) and feels “very happy” to be celebrating another year of life. “I’m very grateful for all of the blessings that I have received in this past year,” he expressed on Instagram. “A year that if I would’ve told 20-year-old Carincito about, he wouldn’t have believed it.”
Sir Elton John took time during his second performance in as many nights at MetLife Stadium this Sunday (July 24) to share some counting numbers he’d amassed: 247 performances so far on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, 13 career appearances at the East Rutherford venue (formerly known as Giants Stadium), nearly 30 total lifetime performances in the state of New Jersey. But of course, the most important number on the night was zero: the number of times he’d be returning to the tri-state area following that night’s gig, with the legendary road warrior moving on to other legs of his tour before ultimately retiring from live performance altogether.
After a weekend filled with memorable storylines, including Kid Cudi’s abrupt walk-off and the stage return of Travis Scott, Rolling Loud Miami’s Sunday night (July 24) finale was bold and electric thanks to Kendrick Lamar. Top Dawg Entertainment’s most revered artist left fans in a tizzy with his high-octane energy level as he swooped into new and classic material from his catalog while bringing out a couple of surprise guests.
