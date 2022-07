Simpson is a 2-year-old, 54 lb. male hound mix who is looking for a home! He is super sweet and loves to be always close to you. If you’re looking for a companion pet who will be by your side, this is your guy. He’s also an excellent leash walker, no pulling, and is eager to please, performing his basic commands with ease.

PALM CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO