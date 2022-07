Tonight, we will become partly cloudy, and it will stay muggy with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the mid 70s. The areas of high pressure will build over Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Wednesday will be a drier day with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

2 DAYS AGO