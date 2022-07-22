ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando bike groups voice safety concerns in proposed Robinson Street redesign

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYmhb_0gpaSJXj00

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100 local bicycle advocates plan to rally at next week’s Robinson Street redesign meeting.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a plan to make the street safer, but cyclists say that project has design flaws.

“Painted bike lanes aren’t really bike lanes, as far as we’re concerned,” said Aaron Powell with Orlando Bike Coalition, citing one issue the coalition has with the Robinson Street redesign project.

Powell said the project does include protected bike lanes, but when it comes to connectivity, the plan is incomplete.

The project cuts travel lanes from four to two. It improves sidewalks and crosswalks, and adds bike lanes west of Mills Avenue.

The stretch of road has seen its fair share of crashes, including one where a car plowed through a business in the Milk District.

Eric Trull from Bike Walk Central Florida said safety can’t be stressed enough.

“Our communities aren’t just made up of road cyclists in Spandex, while we love them,” he said. “We want to make sure that somebody is able to get to school, somebody is able to get to work. The more protected and separated from vehicle traffic, the better.”

FDOT spokesman David Parks said nothing is set in stone.

“This public meeting is exactly intended for people to offer feedback,” he said. “The department wants to show people this is what we’ve come up with so far, but we need your input.”

The meeting is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Church in Orlando. The public is encouraged to share suggestions.

VIDEO: Orlando street described as dangerous to undergo total transformation Orlando street described as dangerous to undergo total transformation

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘No build!’ Sumter’s rural residents pressure county to fight Turnpike project

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — More of Sumter County’s rural community members are joining together to fight a planned extension of the Florida Turnpike. On Tuesday, residents of the mostly white Tillman’s Hammock and mostly Black Royal stood outside the county commission meeting, waving signs and making speeches denouncing any plans to put a highway through – or near – their land.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Orlando Bike Coalition#Bike Walk Central Florida#Fdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man bitten by shark in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Orlando man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon. Volusia County Beach Safety Officials say the 33-year-old man was wading in waist-deep water just before 3 p.m. near the Silver Beach Ave. access point when he was bitten on the foot by a presumed shark.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
102K+
Followers
115K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy