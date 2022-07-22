Orlando bike groups voice safety concerns in proposed Robinson Street redesign

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100 local bicycle advocates plan to rally at next week’s Robinson Street redesign meeting.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a plan to make the street safer, but cyclists say that project has design flaws.

“Painted bike lanes aren’t really bike lanes, as far as we’re concerned,” said Aaron Powell with Orlando Bike Coalition, citing one issue the coalition has with the Robinson Street redesign project.

Powell said the project does include protected bike lanes, but when it comes to connectivity, the plan is incomplete.

The project cuts travel lanes from four to two. It improves sidewalks and crosswalks, and adds bike lanes west of Mills Avenue.

The stretch of road has seen its fair share of crashes, including one where a car plowed through a business in the Milk District.

Eric Trull from Bike Walk Central Florida said safety can’t be stressed enough.

“Our communities aren’t just made up of road cyclists in Spandex, while we love them,” he said. “We want to make sure that somebody is able to get to school, somebody is able to get to work. The more protected and separated from vehicle traffic, the better.”

FDOT spokesman David Parks said nothing is set in stone.

“This public meeting is exactly intended for people to offer feedback,” he said. “The department wants to show people this is what we’ve come up with so far, but we need your input.”

The meeting is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Church in Orlando. The public is encouraged to share suggestions.

