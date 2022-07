This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Rock Island's old Midway Cafe sat along Sixth Avenue directly across the street from the Rock Island Railroad Depot. No one remembers quite why it was called the Midway. Perhaps it was midway on the Rock Island Lines between Chicago and Des Moines, or midway between Moline and Rock Island, or even, some say, midway between two infamous taverns.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO