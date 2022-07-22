ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Principal in Loudoun County rides 22 miles to meet students

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominion High School Principal John Brewer embarks...

loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Approve Plans for Rt. 15 South Improvements

While plans for work on Rt. 15 north of Leesburg have drawn more attention, county supervisors on July 19 approved long-awaited plans for both short-term and long-term improvements on Rt. 15 south of town. The board first commissioned a safety study of the road in June 2017. Supervisors first heard...
LEESBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Montgomery County Reaches ‘High' COVID Community Level

The spread of COVID-19 has reached the "high" status for Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the county's website. Data shows there have been 12.7 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past seven days that ended on July 25. Those hospitalizations, combined with 404 new cases reported on Tuesday, have brought Montgomery County from the "medium" to "high" COVID-19 community level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Virginia Business

Inova Fairfax Hospital retains No.1 state ranking

U.S. News and World Report releases 2022-23 Best Hospitals list. For the second year in a row, Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church has been named the best hospital in Virginia on U.S. News and World Report’s annual list of the best hospitals in the nation, which was released Tuesday.
FAIRFAX, VA
fredericksburg.today

Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream

Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream. Featured photo courtesy of Beth Pence via Chesapeake DolphinWatch. When you think of Fredericksburg’s wildlife, you may imagine the river otters highlighted in the Otter-ly Amazing Public Art Project or the great blue herons that fly in from their rookery in Stafford. You may not picture a bottlenose dolphin swimming in the river near Sophia Street, but crowdsourced data from the University Maryland Center for Environmental Science have led some to speculate online that dolphins may swim as far west as Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Since Lake Accotink rabid coyote attacks, residents increasingly report concerns

Fairfax County Animal Protection has seen an increase in the number of coyote-related calls since a rabid coyote bit three adults, two dogs and an officer last month. “The recent incident of the rabid coyote at Lake Accotink has understandably created concerns for many residents about wildlife and public health and safety,” the Animal Protection Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

13 displaced in 2-alarm townhome fire in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. — Firefighters in Leesburg, Virginia, are still working to determine what caused a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters from several northern Virginia jurisdictions responded to a call of a house fire in the 600 block of Running Creek Square in Leesburg. Responding crews found enough flames coming from one townhome in the area to call a second alarm, allowing more crews to respond and help bring the fire under control.
LEESBURG, VA
PWLiving

School Meal Changes for the 2022-23 School Year

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) A federal waiver that made school meals free to all students regardless of their family’s income ended June 30. This upcoming school year, only students who qualify for free and reduced meals or attend a school that falls under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will receive free meals (see the list below).
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Maryland, Virginia rank in top 5 for best public school systems in US: survey

WASHINGTON - A new survey ranked Maryland and Virginia in the top tier of public school systems in the United States. WalletHub released their findings Monday. They compared the public school systems in all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics including graduation rates, pupil-teacher ratios and test scores.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Town house fire displaces 13 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said several people were put out of their homes in Leesburg Tuesday because of an explosion and fire. Crews were on their way to the 42000 block of Running Creek Sq. when they received word that people may have been trapped inside a house there. When the […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24 of their mailboxes from his property and dumped them half a mile away. “There’s 24 accounts of destruction of property and tampering with the United States mail, and he did...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WUSA

What to expect from Washington Commanders training camp in 2022

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders training camp begins on Wednesday and there are few changes in store. Most notably, training camp will be held in Ashburn, Virginia, rather than Richmond. The city of Richmond has hosted the Commanders for training camp since 2014 at the Bon Secours facility, built...
ASHBURN, VA
PWLiving

Crystal Grottoes, Boonsboro, Maryland

The Appalachian Mountains are known for many things, including the numerous cave systems throughout the mountain range. This includes popular caves like Luray Caverns in Virginia and the Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, to lesser-known caves like Crystal Grottoes in Maryland. Maryland is mainly known for its waters, although many of...
BOONSBORO, MD
whatsupwoodbridge.com

Churches United convention taking place in Woodbridge

Churches worldwide are coming together this week. The Churches United Inaugural Convention is being held between Wednesday and Friday. Run by Bishop Lyle Dukes and Pastor Deborah Dukes, the free event will take place at Harvest Life Church, 14401 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Lyle Dukes, Deborah Dukes, Apostle I.V. Hilliard...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Five Montgomery County Restaurants Win Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards in 2022

Nearly 3,200 restaurants around the world, including five right here in Montgomery County (listed below), have earned honors for their ambitious wine programs, bolstering their lists and cellars now that dining out has resumed. “After two challenging years, during which many customers took a long hiatus from dining out, restaurants are developing innovative ways to attract diners back, no matter their preferences. From wine flights to creative, quality “mocktails” and more, restaurants around the world are pulling out all the stops with their beverage programs to enhance the full dining experience, giving all wine lovers a reason to be excited about going out again.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

