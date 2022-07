MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After an extended delay, construction has resumed on the Sugar Hill bridge over Interstate 40 in McDowell County. Back in March, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported that the contractor working on the $12.3 million project had defaulted on the contract, placing the project on hold until a new contractor could be hired.

