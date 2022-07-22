ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers' Kylin Hill: Starting camp on PUP list

 4 days ago

Hill (knee) has been placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports....

CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Not on PUP list

Ossai (knee) did not need to go on the PUP list at the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. This is a bit of a pleasant surprise after Ossai missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury, and then had another minor procedure in May. The Bengals drafted Ossai in the third round in 2021, hoping to add another explosive edge rusher.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Reports to camp, could sign soon?

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning, and held onto it to given Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL training camp bold predictions: Jimmy Garoppolo changes NFC West teams, Packers trade for receiver

Training camps are underway across the NFL. Now it's only a matter of time before the real games begin. Until then, all eyes are on the big names and tight position battles around the league. Some clubs boast more drama than others, especially when it comes to quarterback competitions. But all 32 enter the summer believing they can make some level of noise in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Nate Hairston: Starts camp on NFI list

Hairston (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday. Hairston will be sidelined as the Vikings begin training camp. Once healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will compete for a depth spot in Minnesota's secondary.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kylin Hill
CBS Sports

Twins' Danny Coulombe: Moved to 60-day IL

Coulombe (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Coulombe has already been on the injured list since the end of May, so it won't impact his return date. Miguel Sano (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will take Coulombe's spot on the 40-man roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Saints' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Battling illness as camp opens

Kpassagnon (illness) was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. New Orleans placed both Kpassagnon and tight end Nick Vannett on the active/non-football illness list to open training camp. Kpassagnon can be removed from this list at any time and will be eligible to practice as soon as that happens.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Keeps hitting post-break

Kelly went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants. The All-Star break hasn't slowed Kelly, who has hit safely in all four games since play resumed and has a 13-game hitting streak going back to July 4. The catcher is slashing .422/.458/.756 with nine extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs scored during that span.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: SF Justin Edwards, nation's No. 3 recruit, to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top prospects from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Justin Edwards announces his decision between finalists Kentucky and Tennessee. Edwards is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 3 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Headed to Green Bay

Leavitt signed a contract with the Packers on Monday. Leavitt was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday after he registered career highs in tackles (35) and both defensive (233) and special-teams (347) snaps over 16 games in 2021. The 27-year-old should play a key role for Green Bay special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as Las Vegas' interim head coach for 13 games last year.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Steelers' Jeremy McNichols: Joins Pittsburgh backfield

McNichols has signed with the Steelers. The 2017 fifth-rounder gives the Steelers added running back depth following the team's release of Trey Edmunds. McNichols is coming off a 2021 campaign with the Titans in which he carried 41 times for 156 yards over 14 games while adding 28 catches on 38 targets for 240 yards and a TD. With Pittsburgh, McNichols will compete with Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland for snaps and touches behind the team's undisputed top back, Najee Harris.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Jamison Crowder: Dealing with soreness

Crowder (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday due to soreness, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Coach Sean McDermott considers Crowder "day-to-day." The veteran slot specialist has now missed two consecutive practices, but there's not yet any indication that he's dealing with a potential long-term issue. As long as Crowder remains sidelined it will mean increased opportunities for other wideouts to handle reps behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, including Isaiah McKenzie and rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir. Crowder is said to be competing with McKenzie for the key starting role in the slot.
NFL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Runs wild in win

Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three stolen bases in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants. Entering Monday, Rojas had never had multiple steals in a major-league game, let alone three. This was also his second straight multi-hit effort. The infielder's rampant running has him up to 11 steals in 65 contests, and he's yet to be caught stealing. He's added a .279/.352/.408 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI and 36 runs scored through 267 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Lands on NFI list

Coleman (undisclosed) has been placed on the active/non-football illness list, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. The report notes that Coleman, who sustained an unspecified injury away from the team facility, can be removed from the list at any time during training camp. Once he re-takes the field, Coleman will look to secure a depth role in the Jets' backfield behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter.
NFL

