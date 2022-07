CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you forgot to get a ticket for the Mega Millions’ last drawing, there is another chance to win as the winning jackpot continues to rise!. On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, some lucky person had the chance to win $660 million, but after the drawing, no winning ticket surfaced. With there being no new winner and plenty of new entries, the total is now for $810 million. The next drawing date will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO