(Minneapolis MN-) A North Minneapolis Police Precinct was hit by gunfire early this morning. KARE 11 TV says just after midnight officers heard shots fired and bullets hit the building, breaking a window. A vehicle that left the scene was stopped, and after a brief foot chase, two suspects were arrested and a third suspect was also later apprehended. Two guns were recovered, and no one was injured in the incident. At this point it is unknown if the suspects were deliberately targeting the police. Several homes in the area were also struck by the gunfire.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO