Great Bend closed 2 buildings due to covid exposures

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A McPherson employer is hoping free coffee will wake up those in Central Kansas to its opportunities. Viega in McPherson is offering one free coffee drink Wednesday at the Scooter's Coffee locations in Salina, McPherson and Hutchinson.
From the City of Great Bend... Great Bend Code Enforcement is noting several instances of tall weeds and grasses growing along curbs and rights-of-way, on otherwise properly maintained properties. Therefore, we would like to clarify citizen’s responsibilities regarding mowing and trimming of properties. City ordinance 15.70.010 states: It is...
For every Blizzard Dairy Queen sells on July 28, they will make a donation to Children's Miracle Network (CMN). Every cent raised will stay in Kansas to help local kids. Last year, they set a new record with 1,313 Blizzards. They challenged customers to help them sell over 1,000 and Great Bend came through, so Dairy Queen Great Bend doubled their donation to CMN. It will be the same bet this time, but Dairy Queen is setting the bar at 1,500.
HAYS, Kan. (AP) - The Hays School District is reconsidering its dress code for elementary and middle school students after a parent asked that a ban on clothes referring to satanism be removed. Mary Turner, who has three children in the district, told the board last week that her family...
Hutchinson man's friendly way to pass time blows up to celebrity status around town. Dennis Pierson has spent part of his days for the last four years waving at drivers as they pass his property. KHP honors citizens who help trooper in trouble. Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY , Kan. — The McPherson County Sheriff's Department and Newton Police were a part of a three-day special operation in Wabaunsee County that targeted major criminals and resulted in multiple arrests. In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized...
Teenager Jesse Brown was reported missing on June 28, 2022, in Great Bend. He is 14 years old. Missing from: Great Bend, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, call the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY - Human remains found in rural Ellsworth County on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, have been identified as those of a Salina man missing for more than a month.“ A forensic odontologist was able to compare the dental records of Nathan Philip Thompson and the deceased remains and confirm ...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY - Human remains found in rural Ellsworth County on Tuesday have been identified as those of a Salina man missing for more than a month. In a statement released this morning, the Salina Police Department reported that on Friday, "a forensic odontologist was able to compare the dental records of Nathan Philip Thompson and the deceased remains and confirm the body's identity as that of Thompson."
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Police Department (HPD) confirmed that on Sunday morning, an armed robbery in Hays, Kansas, ended in a pursuit crash, injuring two. Dispatch received a call around 10 a.m. of an armed robbery with three suspects at the Dollar General store at 1208 E. 27th street in Hays. The cashier says one suspect robbed the store of money and left the building; no one was injured.
GREENSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man was killed over the weekend when his pickup truck overturned in southwest Kansas. The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on 33rd Avenue about five miles north of Greensburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Gage Hosheit was heading south when his Toyota Tundra went off the right side of the road. The pickup then went back onto the road, across both lanes and rolled.
RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — High temperatures continue across the state of Kansas, with many places seeing triple-digit temperatures and excessive heat advisories. One of those places is Russell, which saw 106 degrees at 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. That temperature ties a previous record for the Kansas town that was set in 1983.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating are investigating after human remains were found in rural Ellsworth County. Just before 11:30a.m. on July 19, the Ellsworth County Sheriff's office asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to to assist them, according to KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood. The Crime Scene Response...
Former Ellis County District Court Administrator Amanda Truan has been charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud. Truan is no longer an employee of the judicial district. Truan — between Jan. 1, 2019, and Nov. 20, 2021 — allegedly altered, amended, counterfeited, manufactured or replicated documents containing information with...
Comments / 1