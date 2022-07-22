Great Bend closed 2 buildings due to covid exposures

For every Blizzard Dairy Queen sells on July 28, they will make a donation to Children's Miracle Network (CMN). Every cent raised will stay in Kansas to help local kids. Last year, they set a new record with 1,313 Blizzards. They challenged customers to help them sell over 1,000 and Great Bend came through, so Dairy Queen Great Bend doubled their donation to CMN. It will be the same bet this time, but Dairy Queen is setting the bar at 1,500.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO