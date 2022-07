It seems unthinkable some four-plus years later, but there were 1,676 football prospects and 245 wide receivers ranked ahead of Cedric Tillman in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class. Even now, Tennessee’s star wide receiver, who goes into the 2022 season as the SEC’s leading returning receiver after a huge breakout season in his fourth year with the Vols, can’t believe there were that many players ranked ahead of him. While at SEC Media Days in Atlanta last week, Tillman recounted the unusual recruiting process that saw him end up at Tennessee and the process that still motivates him – and that he hopes provides inspiration to others who find themselves in similar situations.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO