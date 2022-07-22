3 cases of West Nile virus found in humans in Kern County: KCPH

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health officials said Friday they have confirmed the first cases of West Nile Virus in people this year.

Public health officials said they have confirmed the virus in two people, and a third instance of the virus detected in a blood donor. Officials said the donor was asymptomatic. No other information was provided about those infected.

“Kern residents should continue to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes,” Public Health director Brynn Carrigan, said in a statement. “We all need to remove standing water around our property to help reduce opportunities for mosquitoes to flourish.”

Confirmed cases of West Nile virus, officials say, include a positive laboratory result and a compatible symptomatic illness.

West Nile virus is spread through mosquitoes, commonly through the summer months and the early fall when the mosquitoes carrying the virus are the most active, health officials said.

The West Nile virus causes mild symptoms in most people, and in rare cases, severe infection or death. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes skin rash. Less than 1% of patients develop severe illness affecting the brain or nervous system, health officials said.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit the county’s website.