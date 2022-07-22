ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

3 cases of West Nile virus found in humans in Kern County: KCPH

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKoQO_0gpaNY9500

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health officials said Friday they have confirmed the first cases of West Nile Virus in people this year.

Public health officials said they have confirmed the virus in two people, and a third instance of the virus detected in a blood donor. Officials said the donor was asymptomatic. No other information was provided about those infected.

“Kern residents should continue to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes,” Public Health director Brynn Carrigan, said in a statement. “We all need to remove standing water around our property to help reduce opportunities for mosquitoes to flourish.”

Confirmed cases of West Nile virus, officials say, include a positive laboratory result and a compatible symptomatic illness.

West Nile virus is spread through mosquitoes, commonly through the summer months and the early fall when the mosquitoes carrying the virus are the most active, health officials said.

The West Nile virus causes mild symptoms in most people, and in rare cases, severe infection or death. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes skin rash. Less than 1% of patients develop severe illness affecting the brain or nervous system, health officials said.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit the county’s website.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET 17

Smoke and thunderstorms forecasted for Kern County

Another day of triple digit heat in Kern County with a high of 103 degrees. Thick smoke from the Oak Fire will begin to shift in our direction as early as tomorrow, deteriorating our air quality for the next few days. It is recommended that Kern County residents stay indoors as much as possible.
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Feds double water supply for Valley farms, cities

TULARE COUNTY – More water will flow into farms and cities on the Valley’s east side after a decision by the federal government to increase the supply streaming down canals. On July 20, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) announced it will increase the water supply delivered to...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
thesungazette.com

Algae wreaks havoc on summer plans

TULARE COUNTY – Extreme heat and stagnant water has provided prime conditions for potentially toxic algal matter to become more prominent in recreational areas showing cause for concern for local swimming holes. State, county and community members warn individuals who are looking to cool off in areas surrounding Three...
THREE RIVERS, CA
KGET 17

Hot weather and thunderstorms in Kern County

Kern County will continue to see triple digit temperatures along with a few clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and desert communities over the next few days. Today was our 15th consecutive day of triple digit heat for Bakersfield, and we are on track. to remain...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquitoes#Fever#Kcph#Kern County Public Health
Bakersfield Channel

Scattered summer showers making their way to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some scattered showers are making their way to Kern County this week thanks to a high pressure monsoonal system from the south. Parts of Frazier Park and Tehachapi experienced light rain this morning. More is expected to come today and tomorrow. Showers with isolated thunderstorms...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Smoke from the Oak Fire impacting our air quality as this heat wave continues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the Oak Fire continues to grow near Yosemite, we're starting to see smoke drift into our skies here in Kern. Over the weekend, smoke filled the air in parts of our mountain communities. The smoke beginning to effect our air quality now as the Valley Air Control District reports our AQI is 122 for Monday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KGET

Body being recovered from river at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials on the scene at Hart Park told 17 News they are recovering a body as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Monday, a man went missing in the Kern River to which KCSO Search and Rescue responded. KCSO confirmed this was the same incident. Family had reported […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

California Highway Patrol officials investigate death of Ducor woman near Richgrove on Thursday morning

California Highway Patrol officials continue to investigate the death of a Ducor woman near Richgrove on Thursday morning. Kern County Sheriff’s Coroner’s officials released the name of 22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza of Ducor on Friday. On July 21 at 6:59 a.m., Mendoza was the restrained operator of a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned near Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive in Richgrove, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was transported to Adventist Health Delano emergency room, where she subsequently was pronounced dead.
DUCOR, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern proposes fixes to oil permitting system

Regulatory patches are being proposed to bring Kern's oil and gas permitting system up to the state's environmental standard and potentially let the county resume approving new drilling. A public notice the county paid to have published Thursday listed four steps intended to fix holes in the county's blanket environmental...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating an at-risk teen, according to a news release from the department. The department says, Alexandra Johana Bravo, 15, was last seen on Lake Street, just east of Kern Street, on July 26. Bravo is considered at-risk due to no prior […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy