On this week’s episode of the Baseball Insiders Podcast, Robert Murray and Mark Carman get baseball fans ready for the MLB trade deadline. There are just seven days remaining until the Major League Baseball trade deadline. There are several names that have been rumored to be on the move for weeks, but since the Baseball Insiders took off last week for the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles, this was the first time that Robert Murray and Mark Carman got to talk about a potential Juan Soto trade.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO