Warrant: On July 3, at 7:11 a.m., Joshua Temple, of Cohoes, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for. failing to appear on charges stemming from a traffic collision on May 7. In that case, Temple had been charged with reckless driving and driving while ability impaired by drugs, among other charges, after he rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway, and rolled his car into a tree on North Greenbush Rd. near Route Fore Golf. Temple was located by Colonie police and turned over to North Greenbush police on the warrant and he was brought for an arraignment at North Greenbush Town Court. He was released to return again at a later date.

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO