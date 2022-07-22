ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Charleston County 911 worker fired after investigation into mishandling of calls

By Tim Renaud
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHu8J_0gpaKebC00
Getty Images

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A telecommunicator with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been fired after county officials said the worker violated policy.

Charleston County requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an independent investigation into whether calls were mishandled after the center discovered that non-emergency calls for service were not properly entered into the system.

After conducting a preliminary internal review, the center did not find any emergency 9-1-1 calls were mishandled.

“Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center plays a critical role in public safety for Charleston County Government and most importantly, for the community,” said Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson. “Not only does building and maintaining trust matter, but also ensuring that the public’s confidence in our 9-1-1 emergency system remains paramount to public safety. We have zero tolerance for any employee who fails to perform their duties in a manner that risks public safety or the safety of our citizens. Immediate and appropriate action will always be taken in these types of incidents.”

Watson went on to say, “We have an incredible team of professional 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicators who work tirelessly and are committed to serving and protecting our community. This one employee’s action is not a reflection of our center’s commitment to excellence.”

No other details were provided.

Comments / 0

Related
Charleston City Paper

North Charleston city councilman involved in traffic stop

North Charleston City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward received a written warning from a Charleston County Sheriff’s Department deputy after being involved in a Sunday traffic stop, a department spokesman told the City Paper Tuesday. No other details were available on Tuesday. But Heyward also reportedly filed...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating fatal crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a Sunday morning crash on Johns Island that left one person dead. According to CPD, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Brownswood Road near Parish Church Road when a Chrysler 300 veered off...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Group pushes for ban on animal tethering in Charleston County

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County residents can legally tether their animals outside whenever they want for as long as they want, but one group wants to change that. The Charleston Animal Legislative Action League is a bipartisan organization calling for a law to create consequences for potential cases...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#County Government#Emergency Calls
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to building fire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Georgetown early Tuesday morning. The Georgetown Fire Department said the blaze happened near the intersection of Whitton and South Fraser Streets. The home had four occupants and all were able to escape safely. No injuries have been reported at this time and officials considered […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek Chipotle closed with order to vacate posted on window

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The new Chipotle on St. James Ave in Goose Creek is closed with an order to vacate posted in the window by the city. On Tuesday, ABC News 4 reached out to Berkeley County government. A spokesperson said:. “Our Water & Sanitation Director said...
abcnews4.com

Police issue 62 citations during 3-hour traffic enforcement of Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston and Mount Pleasant Police continued their collaborative efforts on Tuesday for a three-hour traffic enforcement of the Ravenel Bridge. Officers handed out 62 citations on Tuesday for "various traffic offenses," a spokesperson for MPPD tells ABC News 4. One driver was clocked traveling...
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

Cyclist dies days after Berkeley County crash, troopers say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a cyclist involved in a crash with a sedan earlier this month has died. The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. on July 14 on U.S. Highway 52 near Tom Hill Road, approximately three miles west of Goose Creek, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police investigating West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported shooting after a shooting victim arrived at a pharmacy with a bullet wound. Police responded to Lenevar Park in West Ashley at 4:44 p.m. to reports of people hearing gunshots, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. A few minutes later,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sergeant resigns amid criminal investigation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Sergeant responsible for the supervision of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office narcotics team has voluntarily resigned amid an internal investigation into a reported relationship he had with a known drug user/dealer in Colleton County. William Janicki resigned from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Small plane made emergency landing at Berkeley County Airport

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A small plane safely landed at the Berkeley County Airport off Whitesville Road on Monday following a distress call. The Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department was dispatched to the airport to standby after receiving word that an aircraft experiencing mechanical issues was attempting to make an emergency landing. Fire officials […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old. Taniah Grant was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police say. Grant is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white leggings and a black shirt.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

3 dead in I-95 multi-vehicle crash in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Colleton County. Troopers say the accident happened Sunday around 4:45 p.m. and it involved six vehicles. All six vehicles were headed south on I-95 before all collided near mile marker 53. Three people were killed […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston man arrested after foot chase, armed standoff in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested July 23 after a brief foot chase and an armed standoff in Georgetown. Javontay Savon Rogers, 28, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with charges of armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

16-year-old victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal has identified the victim of a deadly shooting from Friday afternoon in North Charleston as 16-year-old Khamari Davis. The teen from North Charleston was found with gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Forseman Street around 2:30 p.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berlin G. Myers work will require a patient public

The first phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway was completed in 1990 the second phase was completed in 1995. Now after years of rigor that required such things as hydraulic modeling, environmental evaluations and right of way acquisitions, dirt is finally being turned on the project. The big picture...
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man injured in Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured in a shooting on Aridwick Road near River Road on Johns Island early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., CCSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting where they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground outside of a home. Deputies rendered […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy