Economy

New Mexico's unemployment rate decreases slightly in June

By KRQE Staff
 4 days ago

New Mexico (KRQE) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate is ticking down, moving to 4.9% from 5.1% in May. The largest industry sector to experience employment growth was leisure and hospitality, which experienced an increase of over 13,000 jobs compared to the previous year. The construction industry experienced also showed major growth, with 7,000 jobs filled.

NM Employment Rate

In June, New Mexico’s employment rate was 4.9%, which is down 5.1% in May, and down 7.3% from the last year. The unemployment rate in June was 3.6%, matching May’s rate, but is down from June of 2021.

Nonagricultural Payroll Employment

Between June of 2021 and June of 2022, nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 5.6%, or 45,100 jobs. The private sector was up 41,300 jobs or 6.5%, providing the majority of the total gains. Meanwhile, the public sector was up 30,600 jobs, or 2.2%. Private sector gains were found mostly in private service-providing industries, which were up 30,600 jobs, or 5.7%. Additionally, goods-producing industries were up 10,700 jobs or 11.5%.

Industry Employment

Major industry sectors experienced job increases over the year:

  • Leisure and Hospitality was up 13,500 jobs, 15.1%
  • Mining and Construction was up 8,300 jobs, 12.7%
    • Construction specifically was up 7,000 jobs, 14.8%
    • Mining specifically was up 1,300 jobs, 7.1%
  • Professional and Business Services were up 2,600 jobs, 2.9%
  • Education and Health Services was up 4,900 jobs, 3.6%
    • Educational Services specifically was up 3,200 jobs, 18.3%
    • Health Care and Social Assistance specifically was up 1,700 jobs, 1.4%
  • Trade Transportation and Utilities were up 4,400 jobs, 3.3%
    • Retail Trade specifically was up 2,600 jobs, 2.9%
    • Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities specifically were up 1,200 jobs, 4.9%
  • Manufacturing was up 2,400 jobs, 8.8%
    • Durable goods manufacturing specifically was up 1,600 jobs, 10.7%
    • Non-durable goods manufacturing specifically was up 800 jobs, 6.5%
  • Miscellaneous/others were up 1,100 jobs, 4.0%
  • Information was up 500 jobs, 5.3%

Governmental Employment

Employment in the local government, in the public sector, was up 3,000 jobs, or 3.3%. Within the local government, excluding education, an increase totaling 3,000 jobs, or 6.5%, was experienced. From last year, the local government education employment was unchanged.

State government employment was up 1,100 jobs or 2.2%. Meanwhile, state government education was up 1,300 jobs, a 6.8% increase. Excluding education, the state was down 200 jobs or 0.6%.

From the federal government, a loss of 300 jobs, or 1.0%, compared to June of 2021, was experienced.

For more information on the New Mexico employment situation, click here .

Daniella Cressman

Opinion: $1 Million in Mental Healthcare Funding Is an Excellent Investment, but New Mexico Colleges Need Even More

New Mexico is home to a lot of hardship: many Native Americans struggle with poverty, not to mention a history of unthinkable suffering, the LGBTQ+ community is often discriminated against, particularly in rural areas, and there is sometimes some understandable anger and friction between the white population and the Hispanic population—the history between the two cultures is horrible, after all.
KRQE News 13

Over 47,000 New Mexico students lack internet access – will that change?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s much harder for students to succeed in school without internet access — a fact that thousands of New Mexico students learned with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, New Mexico agencies mapped out the addresses of nearly 50,000 students who weren’t able to participate in online learning due to a lack of internet access. Now, the state is working to bring internet to over 40,000 of those homes.
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santa Fe Reporter

CDC Shows COVID-19 Surge Across NM

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent update for COVID-19 “community levels,” updated every Thursday, shows more than twice as many New Mexico counties now have red or “high” levels compared with last week. The CDC framework combines case rates with two hospital metrics and shows, for the seven-day period of July 14-20, 17 New Mexico counties—10 more than last week—now have “red” or high levels. Santa Fe County remains “yellow” or medium. Only four counties now have “green” or low levels—down from nine last week. The CDC’s recommendations include indoor masking for people living in counties with high community levels. The increase comes amid a national surge of cases attributed to the most recent Omicron subvariant: BA.5. In an update last week, New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said officials believe the subvariant accounts for approximately 50% of cases here and expect it to be the dominant variant by early August. During that news conference, Scrase reiterated the state does not intend to require any restrictions in response to the BA.5 surge, noting: “We feel like the tools we have right now to fight the pandemic are so good that overarching government requirements aren’t needed.” Scrase reiterated that stance to SFR in an interview earlier this week, noting “The CDC [has] come through with some really excellent tools that I use every day,” such as the community levels and accompanying recommendations (at the bottom of the community levels page); transmission levels for hospital use; and a quarantine and isolation calculator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knau.org

Groundbreaking ceremony planned in New Mexico at site of future Navajo Code Talkers Museum

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned August at the site of the future Navajo Code Talker Museum in New Mexico. The 300-acre area will be developed into a museum honoring the 400 Navajo Code Talkers who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and used their native Diné language to stump the Japanese Army. The once-classified Code Talker project was never broken by enemy forces.
MUSEUMS
