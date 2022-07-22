ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Little orders flags to fly half-staff for 2 fallen firefighters

By News Team
 4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff in honor of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the Moose Fire burning near Salmon in Lemhi County.

In addition, Governor Little issued the following statement:

“Our hearts our heavy with the news that we lost two firefighters, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hayes of Post Falls and Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska, in the line of duty on the Moose Fire burning near Salmon. The men were experienced pilots, and both served our country in the armed forces. Our brave firefighters face extremely challenging conditions head on to protect lives, property, and the land. Idahoans are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of these firefighters as we grieve this tremendous loss. This tragedy will be deeply felt by the families and by the wildland firefighting community,” Governor Little said.

Governor Little ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags to fly half-staff immediately until the day following the final memorial service. An additional announcement will be released from the Governor’s Office when the day of the final memorial service is known.

The flags flown over the Capitol building in honor of the deceased will be presented to the families.

The full text of the Governor's flag directive follows:

Please be advised that flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately starting Thursday, July 22, 2022, at the state Capitol building and at other state and local government buildings, for the tragic loss of two firefighter pilots, Thomas Hayes and Jared Bird, who lost their lives responding to the Moose Fire in Lemhi County.

The flags will be at half-staff immediately Thursday, July 22, 2022, until the day following the final memorial service, per Idaho Code 67-820.

The Governor's Office will send out an additional notification and update the web site at https://gov.idaho.gov/flag-status/ when the date of the final memorial service is identified.

