Polk County, TX

The Polk County Sheriff's Office continues to face staff shortage

 4 days ago

With hotter temperatures, the blueberries are not the only ones...

MAN HIRES ATTORNEY AFTER ACCUSING HUMBLE OFFICER OF EXCESSIVE FORCE AND SERIOUS INJURY-VIDEO TELLS DIFFERENT STORY

THE ATTACHED VIDEO INCLUDES SECURITY CAMERA VIDEO OF THE FIGHT, SHOOTING, OFFICER ENCOUNTER, AND 911 CALL. On June 24, 2022, Christopher Hanna was at Lloyd’s Bar located at 111 North Avenue A in Humble. Security camera video from the bar shows it closing as patrons and employees leave. Hanna is leaning against the wall in what appears to be texting. Several patrons and employees leave the premises. At about 2:30 am two motorcycles pull into the parking lot and then go out of camera range for a 25-seconds as they go to the back parking lot, They then come back into view and as the first bike parks, you can see Hanna approach the rider with an object in his hand even before the rider gets off his motorcycle. It appears words are exchanged and the rider dismounts the motorcycle and moves toward Hanna in an aggressive manner. The rider then produces a chain as they once again go off camera. As the second rider parks his motorcycle he quickly gets off of it and moves in the direction where Hanna and the first rider go out of camera view. Eighteen seconds later both riders move toward their motorcycles and Hanna follows behind, now with a chain in his hand. He throws it at the riders and backs up. One of the riders then retrieves the chain and both get on their motorcycles and start to leave. Hanna now comes back into view with a pistol hand-drawn and points it at the riders as they leave. Multiple muzzle flashes can be seen as he quickly advances on them firing within 20 feet of them. Both riders leave. In the parking lot is a vehicle that had been parked with the lights on. Inside was a female driver who had never exited her vehicle. As soon as the riders leave Hanna points his gun at the back of her car and approaches it. He then walks to the side of the vehicle with the weapon drawn. He then walks out of camera view. About 45-seconds later he comes back into view on his cell phone and within two minutes the first Humble Police patrol unit arrives at the scene. The officer, identified as Officer Cox, approaches him, pats him down, and then speaks with him. He walks the scene with Officer Cox and appears to be describing his actions. Cox then has him sit down close to the building as he goes to the vehicle that Hanna had approached with the gun and speaks with the female. Cox then goes back to Hanna. With Hanna still sitting you can see Cox remove his handcuffs. There is a verbal altercation in which from the angle of the security camera it appears Officer Cox sucker punches Hanna. Hanna goes to the ground hard and with cuffs, in hand, Officer Cox attempts to hold him down as Hanna continues to resist. With the help of another officer, he is finally detained. After slowing the video you can see Officer Cox using both hands to push him in the area of the collar bone with cuffs still in hand. Hanna goes down as Cox holds his head to the ground and attempts to get his arm behind him. Hanna continues to resist. Another officer then arrives to assist. He continues to resist when they get Hanna to his feet. He was then placed in the patrol car. He was booked into the Humble jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was then transferred to the Harris County Jail.
HUMBLE, TX
20+ rounds hit BPD patrol unit, cars, enter child's room at Plymouth Village

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
BEAUMONT, TX
BPD: Store clerk in Beaumont shoots suspect who attacked her during robbery

BEAUMONT — A justice of the peace has set bond at $250,000 for a Beaumont man accused of attacking a store clerk during a robbery Friday night. Beaumont police say the store clerk shot 62-year-old William Coleman after he attacked her at Everest Food Mart in the 2800 block of Eastex Freeway.
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

10:45 PM- Conroe Police are currently working on a fatal motorcycle crash at FM 1488 and I-45 on the southbound feeder.
CONROE, TX
Arrest made for nearly 2-decades-old double-homicide case in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Cleveland Police Department with the Texas Rangers made an arrest for a nearly two-decades-old double-homicide case. On July 8, authorities from the Texas Rangers and Cleveland police arrested Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine of Freeport for the murders of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez on April 14, 2005 after receiving confirmation of her DNA being linked to the crime scene.
CLEVELAND, TX
MOTORCYCLE FATAL CRASH ON I-69

At 10:15 AM a report of a motorcycle crash came into dispatchers. An off-duty firefighter was first on the scene and initiated CPR. When medics arrived they pronounced the motorcyclist deceased. DPS investigated the crash and according to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a speed of close to 100 mph when he rear-ended a Ford Explorer. The couple in the Ford thought they had blown out a tire until they pulled over and realized what had happened. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male who has not been identified is 29 years old from New Caney, The male and female in the SUV were not injured.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a 29-year-old man, from New Caney, lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 69 just north of Valley Ranch Crossing Drive [...]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin drivers are advised to expect delays and find alternate routes after a truck’s oversized trailer has caused a portion of South First Street to be blocked. A truck carrying a massive pipe has blocked the roadway with its load as the driver attempted to...
LUFKIN, TX
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 7/22/22

IN SHELTER – A370672. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 07/22/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WebXtra: Hudson Fire Department launches new drone

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan's Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A downed power line is believed to be the cause of a Saturday afternoon wildfire in Lufkin. According to a report by the City of Lufkin, at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a fire in a wooded area was reported in the 4000 block of Southwood Drive. Firefighters with Lufkin Fire Department and Diboll and Hudson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which was estimated to have affected about two to three acres by that point.
LUFKIN, TX
Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Harris County capital murder and a parole violation. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, Beaumont Police Department, Lamar Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Nathan Joel Nichols, 30, for the murder of Kendall Lee, 47. A spokesperson for...
BEAUMONT, TX

