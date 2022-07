Central African Republic’s Sango coin, which started selling on Monday, June 25, has recorded only $1.09 million in sales after 24 hours of the offering. The government of CAR launched its digital currency with a projection to raise about $1 billion from its sales within the next year. Of the initial $21 million worth of tokens offered for sale, only about $1.09 million were sold as of Tuesday, July 26. The slow start of sales for the token could be an effect of the declining crypto market conditions and criticisms trailing the Sango project.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO