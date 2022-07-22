ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed pushing to lower prescription drug costs

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senator Jack Reed joined health officials at the Providence Community Health Center on Friday to discuss efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Reed is pushing for Congress to pass legislation that would help make these drugs more affordable for seniors and working families.

On a national scale, the cost of Medicare makes up about a third of all prescription drug spending.

Reed said the current prices force millions of Americans to make difficult decisions.

“We cannot allow a system to continue that allows Big Pharma to take advantage of consumers and force seniors and families into untenable choices between their health and other basic needs,” he said.

Pharmaceutical companies are doing everything they can to keep the legislation from being passed, according to Reed.

“The pharmaceutical industry has already spent about $100 million this year fighting tooth and nail to stop this reform from going through, and not a single Republican has stepped forward, as yet, to say they will vote with us to lower drug prices for Medicaid,” he added.

Data shows that Americans, on average, currently pay more than three times the amount for prescription drugs compared to those in other highly developed countries.

