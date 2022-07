BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilman Rowdy Gaudet introduced a plan on Wednesday to take the penalties for these offenses that were implemented last year and make them have more of an effect on people’s wallets. Drag racing and stunt driving have caused so many problems that some see a call for more action. Councilman Gaudet says he asked the Baton Rouge Police Department and their Drag Racing Task Force to give him feedback on what else can be done.

