UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Union Parish say they have arrested a man accused of opening fire on deputies. According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Monday, July 18, 2022, while law enforcement was attempting to serve a warrant on Dennis Ray Colston, Colston was wanted on several felony charges. They say when he came out of his residence, he fired upon law enforcement on the scene.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO