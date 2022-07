Dutch farmers have resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads.Traffic authorities said several roads in the central and eastern Netherlands were completely or partially blocked by the early morning blockades and fire services rushed to clear the roads as traffic built up.The latest demonstrations in a summer of discontent came a day after a government-appointed mediator sent invitations to farmers' organisations to discuss with the country's ruling coalition ways of reducing nitrogen emissions.“I see the talks as a turning point: breaking the deadlock together,” mediator Johan...

AGRICULTURE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO