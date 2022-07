The consensus opinion among insiders, analysts and fans is that it will be only a matter of time before Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin officially names free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as his starting quarterback and the immediate successor to future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger over both first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO