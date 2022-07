AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two people were charged after the mummified remains of a missing 36-year-old woman were discovered in a storage shed. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, on June 15, Britta Lashley’s mother, Tammy Lashley of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, called authorities and reported her daughter missing. She had reportedly not spoken with her daughter since February 2021 and told the Sheriff’s Office she believed "something bad" happened to her. Britta’s mother told the Sheriff’s Office that her daughter was last known to be with James "Michael" Barrett.

