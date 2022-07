CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As violence continues to plague the Champaign area, leaders are taking action to fight the progression of gun violence in Champaign County. Last week, the Champaign County Board passed the financial plan to reduce gun violence. The money will go to several local organizations to help the reduction of crime and violence in the area. The board has pledged $1.4 million to combat gun violence for the year, because many agree that this is an emergent issue for Champaign County.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO